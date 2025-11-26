Pores III, Paciones call each other out for potential showdown

Leonard Pores III (left) and AJ Paciones (right). | Facebook photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Unbeaten Cebuano prospect Arvin John Paciones has thrown down the gauntlet, responding to the challenge issued by rising PMI Bohol Boxing Stable star Leonard Pores III for a high-stakes matchup.

In a recent Facebook post, Paciones called on Elorde Promotions and PMI Bohol Boxing Stable to make the fight official, urging them to send him a contract immediately.

The challenge comes on the heels of Pores’ interview with boxing vlogger Powcast Sports on November 21, just before he captured the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) Youth flyweight title.

Pores III earned a unanimous decision over Cebu-based Japanese fighter Kiyoto Narukami in the co-main event of “Kumong Bol-Anon 23” in Tagbilaran City on November 22.

READ: AJ Paciones flexes might, drops Thai foe 5 times to win WBO title

When asked about his next opponents, Pores mentioned Japanese IBF world flyweight champion Masamichi Yabuki and, for a local showdown, Paciones.

“Kahit magaling siya, lalaban ako niyan. Malakas si AJ, pero kaya ko siya. Ready ako kasi nandito kami sa training, always ready kami dito. Magandang laban ito. Hindi ko masasabi na matutumba ko siya, pero puwede natin daanin sa scorecards,” Pores said.

Both fighters enter the potential clash undefeated. Pores sports a 9-0 record with seven knockouts, while Paciones carries a slightly longer unbeaten streak at 12-0, also with seven stoppages—setting the stage for a closely contested battle.

Previously, both boxers were scheduled to fight in Bangkok, Thailand on August 30. However, that bout was scrapped, with Pores III eventually landing a different fight in Bangkok against Suriya Kraimanee, where he won by second-round knockout. Paciones, meanwhile, fought last October and scored a knockout victory over Filipino Jeraldine Ocrarit.

Paciones, 20, is slated to face Jaysever Abcede on December 14 in the main event of “The Next Big Thing,” co-presented by Elorde UKC and Viva Promotions in Manila.

ALSO READ: Paciones faces acid test in Kumbati 17 slugfest

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