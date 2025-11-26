Charly Suarez camp decries planned Navarrete–Nunez unification bout

Charly Suarez (right) and Emanuel Navarrete (left) during the weigh-in for their first match last May. | Suarez’s Facebook photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Filipino world title contender Charly “King’s Warrior” Suarez expressed his dismay toward the World Boxing Organization (WBO) amid plans for a unification bout between Eduardo Nunez and Emanuel Navarrete early next year.

Suarez (18-0, 10 KOs) was supposed to be next in line for a rematch with Navarrete (39-2-1, 32 KOs) after the WBO ordered an immediate rematch last June. The ruling came shortly after the California State Athletic Commission overturned Navarrete’s controversial technical decision win into a no-contest in their bout last May in San Diego.

On October 30, 2025, the WBO reportedly granted Navarrete’s camp an extension to finalize the terms of the rematch. However, Suarez’s camp reportedly did not receive any response.

READ: Charly Suarez finally gets long-awaited world title shot

In a recent Facebook post, Suarez, the WBO’s No. 1 contender, said he earned his position “the hard way and by the book,” adding that the WBO’s silence has become increasingly difficult to ignore.

“A rematch was ordered after the No Contest. Yet somehow an ‘immediate rematch’ quietly turned into ‘one of these days,’” he wrote. “This isn’t about one boxer. It’s about fairness, honor, and what this sport claims to stand for. For boxing. For every fighter who follows the rules and expects the same in return. At some point, the question becomes simple: Shouldn’t the WBO stand up for their fighters when it actually matters?”

Suarez and his camp will not agree to a step-aside deal to give way to the unification bout and will press on with seeking the rematch.

Suarez’s concerns grew louder after multiple boxing websites reported that Top Rank and Navarrete are already moving forward with a WBO–IBF unification fight against Nunez. This push has continued despite the existing WBO rematch order, the absence of any step-aside agreement with Suarez, and the lack of communication from the WBO regarding his mandatory rights.

A report from Bad Left Hook on October 31 said Top Rank executive Carl Moretti informed the WBO that negotiations for the Navarrete–Nunez fight were underway for a January date in Phoenix.

If the unification bout proceeds, Suarez is expected to get his shot at whoever emerges as the unified champion.

Still, for Suarez, the issue is less about timing and more about who is legitimately next in line based on the rules and mandate.

ALSO READ: Charly Suarez’s unwavering belief paves way for world title shot

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