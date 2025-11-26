UCLM grabs seventh win, bolsters Cesafi playoffs bid

Will the UCLM Webmasters’ winning streak secure them a coveted twice-to-beat advantage? | Photo/Sugbuanong Kodaker

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters strengthened their push for a coveted Final Four spot.

They secured their seventh win of the season with a steady 79-69 victory over the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers on Wednesday, November 26, in the Cebu Coliseum.

The win bumped UCLM to 7-2, putting them in strong position to move into the No. 2 spot with one elimination-round game left.

But their path to a twice-to-beat advantage remains tricky.

Cesafi high school tournament thrills

For UCLM to finish either first or second, they still need both the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats and the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons to lose their remaining two games.

Read: Cesafi: UV weathers CIT-U comeback to regain No. 2 spot

This year’s Cesafi high school tournament has turned into one of the tightest contests. Coming into Wednesday, four teams were deadlocked at 6-2. UCLM’s win broke that logjam, but the standings remain volatile, with three major matchups still on deck.

CEC must beat the Benedicto College Cheetahs on Thursday, November 27, to stay on top.

CIT-U will face a tough USPF squad on Saturday, November 29. The defending champions, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, will try to hold their ground against the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers on Friday.

Montealto named Player of the Game again

Any slip from these teams could shuffle the Final Four order and possibly open the door for UCLM to grab a higher seed.

The Webmasters will wrap up their eliminations campaign against the Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC) Greywolves on December 5, a game that could either secure their position or leave them at the mercy of other results.

In Wednesday’s win, Yancy Montealto powered UCLM with his second straight Player of the Game performance, posting 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Rafael Calo matched his scoring output with his own 20-point showing, while Angel Cayobit controlled the paint with 12 points and 18 boards.

For USPF, the loss was a setback in their own Final Four bid, dropping them to 5-4.

They now face a must-win situation against the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors on Saturday to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Rox Catana led USPF with 18 points, while Luke Brent Dy tallied 11 points and 13 rebounds in the losing effort.

Read: Cesafi basketball matches resume Nov. 17 after post-Tino delays

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