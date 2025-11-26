13.5M people affected by November’s storms; Verbena about to exit PAR

Typhoons Tino and Uwan, as well as Severe Tropical Storm Verbena, have affected more than 13 million people, including residents along the Mananga River in Talisay City. | Presidential Communications Office file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines-Three storms in November affected nearly 13.5 million people in the Philippines, or one in every 10 inhabitants.

As the weather bureau continued to monitor Severe Tropical Storm Verbena, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Wednesday, November 26,that Typhoon Uwan affected 7.9 million, while Typhoon Tino affected 5.4 million.

Verbena (international name: Koto) was on track to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility either Wednesday night, November 26, or in the early hours of Thursday.

Before that, it displaced nearly 82,800 persons and caused floods in at least 131 areas.

Clearing operations, calming residents after storms

November’s storms have sent local officials scrambling to reassure constituents.

Read: Verbena floods, landslides ruin homes, water pipes in Barili, Cebu

Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas posted on Facebook Wednesday night that he was in Purok Madasigon, Barangay Biasong to “oversee the clearing operations in the area and to speak with the affected residents aron atong madunggan ilang mga concerns (and listen to their concerns).”

“Padayon ang atong pagpaningkamot nga matubag ang inyong mga panginahanglan ug mahatagan og aksyon sa labing madali nga panahon (We continue to strive to meet your needs and provide action as swiftly as possible).”

Talisay City was one of seven areas where Verbena made landfall. Its center arrived in Talisay about 2:40 AM on Tuesday, November 25.

Preemptive evacuations in Visayas, Caraga

Its other landfall areas, the weather bureau reported, were Bayabas, Surigao del Sur; Jagna, Bohol; Vallehermoso, Negros Occidental; San Lorenzo, Guimaras; Miagao, Iloilo; and Linapacan, Palawan.

As of November 26, Verbena affected 275,458 persons across 83 cities and towns.

It also compelled local governments to order the preemptive evacuation of 131,195 persons in six regions, including the Visayas and Caraga.

Read: ‘Tent City’ in Mandaue to house 600 families Typhoon Tino displaced

The Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) has proposed a budget of ₱391 million for 2026.

Proposed: Warehouses for relief goods, equipment in Cebu

Among its proposals was to spend ₱40 million to build warehouses in both northern and southern Cebu where relief goods could be stored and equipment positioned ahead of calamities.

It also proposed spending ₱15 million on flood control and slope protection projects in at least two areas.

Cebu Provincial Board Member Celestino Martinez III posted an excerpt from the PDRRMO proposal and livestreamed part of their committee-level budget deliberations on his Facebook page on Tuesday night, November 25. Martinez chairs the budget and appropriations committee.

La Niña until February 2026: More rain than usual

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has warned of higher-than-normal rainfall from October 2025 to February 2026 because of La Niña. The weather phenomenon pushes warmer water toward Asia, potentially creating more storms.

Typhoon Tino (international name: Kalmaegi) lingered in the Philippines from November 2-6 and made landfall eight times in just two days. Among its landfall areas was Borbon, Cebu, where its eye hovered at 5:10 AM on November 4.

In its report updated on Wednesday, November 26, the NDRRMC said that Typhoon Tino affected some 5.4 million persons and caused floods in 131 areas, including parts of Central Visayas.

Tino displaced at least 263,712 persons. In its wake, it left 253 people dead and 502 injured. At least 119 remain missing.

Super Typhoon Uwan affected 7.9M people

Just three days after Tino’s exit, Uwan (international name: Fung-wong) arrived.

It was a super typhoon when it made landfall in Dinalungan, Aurora around 9:10 PM on November 9.

The NDRRMC, in its updated report as of November 26, said that Uwan affected 7.9 million persons and unleashed floods in 674 communities.

It displaced 355,992 persons, and left 32 dead and 88 injured.

Read: EU extends P85M in humanitarian aid for Cebu after Tino, Uwan

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