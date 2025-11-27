P84-M Mega Lotto jackpot in Nov. 26 draw: Lone bettor wins it

MANILA, Philippines — The P84.18-million jackpot in the Mega Lotto 6/45 draw on Wednesday, November 26, 2025 was won by a lone bettor.

This was announced by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

The bettor picked the winning number combination in the PCSO’s 9 p.m. draw of 29-22-25-37-41-34.

READ: Lotto draws on Nov. 25, Tuesday, yield no major winner

However, no one won the ₱152.2 million jackpot for the Grand Lotto 6/55 on the same day. The winning numbers were 24-42-33-19-06-20.

Here are the results of the other PCSO draws:

4D Lotto: 2-8-0-4 — 21 winners (₱42,975 each)

3D Lotto (2 PM): 6-0-1 — 439 winners (₱4,500 each)

3D Lotto (5 PM): 8-4-4 — 142 winners (₱4,500 each)

3D Lotto (9 PM): 2-9-2 — 348 winners (₱4,500 each)

2D Lotto (2 PM): 09-24 — 360 winners (₱4,000 each)

2D Lotto (5 PM): 15-27 — 214 winners (₱4,000 each)

2D Lotto (9 PM): 18-04 — 320 winners (₱4,000 each)

Grand Lotto 6/55 draws are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, while Mega Lotto 6/45 draws take place every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Winners of major draws have one year from the draw date to claim their prize, in accordance with Republic Act 1169, which governs PCSO lotteries. Jackpot prizes must be claimed at the PCSO main office on Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong City. /mcm/dm

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