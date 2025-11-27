41 Cebu grads top November 2025 Nursing exams

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Out of 40,692 passers nationwide, 41 are Cebu-based graduates who made it to the topnotchers list of the November 2025 Nurses Licensure Examination (NLE) conducted by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

Eight got the highest placements for all the graduates in Cebu, placing directly in the 5th spot of the list with 93% rating. These include:

Britney Finn Almacin – University of Cebu Banilad (UCB) Mariah Kaye Almirante – Southwestern University (SWU) Chemmy Swayne Alontaga – SWU Kristina Ysabel Degula – Cebu Normal University (CNU) China Jane Ortega Liddawa – University of Cebu at Pardo and Talisay Gianina Trish Rivera – Cebu Doctors University (CDU) Ronil Fronda Tomboc – University of San Carlos (USC) Quisha Mariz Villacorta – SWU

READ: Jonalyn Dalanon: When an unplanned path leads to being a topnotcher

The 33 other graduates from Cebu-based schools who were in the top 10 of the November 2025 NLE are:

TOP 6 (92.80%)

Candy Angelie Navarro Dublin — SWU Helena Ruth Camson Lapurga — CNU

TOP 7 (92.60%)

Kathleen Claire Ang Co — Velez College

TOP 8 (92.40%)

Elijah Otadoy Bebanco — SWU Alynna Isabelle Tocmo Beto — CDU Byron Luna Chu — CNU Mary Antonette Ceniza Dinampo — CDU Bianca Lianne Alfaro Esterioso — CDU Krista Angela Yap Gillera — SWU Renee Babon Masecampo — SWU Gwynneth Pilota Ticong — CDU Raysha Mae Toreja Tome — Cebu Institute of Technology – University (CIT-U) Niña Renith Camela Austria Trazo — CDU Nicole Paulin Navarro Yee — SWU

READ: Batangueño raised by widowed father tops Nov. 2025 pharmacy board exam

TOP 9 (92.20%)

Rada Joanne Amatong Alvarado — CIT-U Clarice Ann Edullantes Bondoc — CIT-U Francis Louis Sy Borromeo — Velez College Reanne Angel Catacutan Cabiso — CIT-U Althea Zen Bulahan Chan — CDU Kelsey Mae Sophia Suralta Hsu — Velez College Anton Miguel Lopez — Velez College Trishia Marlou De Ramayo Rubi — UCB Rysha Mae Ardiente Sanchez — CDU Shariz Gacasan Villacorta — Cebu Technological University (CTU) Adrian Faciolan Villacrucis — CIT-U

TOP 10 (92%)

Jessa Mae Bacolod Ejes — CIT-U Trixie Jo Kristiane Rojas Hermosisima — SWU Marielle Eliza Agon Mascariñas — CNU Frances Ann Canonigo Nolasco — SWU Kenjie Ashly Pabro — SWU April Moraine Brillantes Papas — CDU Laila Samantha Dinesse Malazarte Savior — SWU Alexia Mae Carael Seno — SWU

The PRC released the results after 20 days, recording a 90.04% national passing rate with 40,692 passers out of 45,192 examinees.

The November 2025 NLE was originally conducted on November 4–5, but the schedule for Cebu examinees was moved to November 6–7 due to Typhoon Tino.

This year’s 41 topnotchers from Cebu schools mark a significant increase from the November 2024 topnotcher list, when Cebu-based schools produced 12 topnotchers.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP