41 Cebu grads top November 2025 Nursing exams
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Out of 40,692 passers nationwide, 41 are Cebu-based graduates who made it to the topnotchers list of the November 2025 Nurses Licensure Examination (NLE) conducted by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).
Eight got the highest placements for all the graduates in Cebu, placing directly in the 5th spot of the list with 93% rating. These include:
- Britney Finn Almacin – University of Cebu Banilad (UCB)
- Mariah Kaye Almirante – Southwestern University (SWU)
- Chemmy Swayne Alontaga – SWU
- Kristina Ysabel Degula – Cebu Normal University (CNU)
- China Jane Ortega Liddawa – University of Cebu at Pardo and Talisay
- Gianina Trish Rivera – Cebu Doctors University (CDU)
- Ronil Fronda Tomboc – University of San Carlos (USC)
- Quisha Mariz Villacorta – SWU
READ: Jonalyn Dalanon: When an unplanned path leads to being a topnotcher
The 33 other graduates from Cebu-based schools who were in the top 10 of the November 2025 NLE are:
TOP 6 (92.80%)
- Candy Angelie Navarro Dublin — SWU
- Helena Ruth Camson Lapurga — CNU
TOP 7 (92.60%)
- Kathleen Claire Ang Co — Velez College
TOP 8 (92.40%)
- Elijah Otadoy Bebanco — SWU
- Alynna Isabelle Tocmo Beto — CDU
- Byron Luna Chu — CNU
- Mary Antonette Ceniza Dinampo — CDU
- Bianca Lianne Alfaro Esterioso — CDU
- Krista Angela Yap Gillera — SWU
- Renee Babon Masecampo — SWU
- Gwynneth Pilota Ticong — CDU
- Raysha Mae Toreja Tome — Cebu Institute of Technology – University (CIT-U)
- Niña Renith Camela Austria Trazo — CDU
- Nicole Paulin Navarro Yee — SWU
READ: Batangueño raised by widowed father tops Nov. 2025 pharmacy board exam
TOP 9 (92.20%)
- Rada Joanne Amatong Alvarado — CIT-U
- Clarice Ann Edullantes Bondoc — CIT-U
- Francis Louis Sy Borromeo — Velez College
- Reanne Angel Catacutan Cabiso — CIT-U
- Althea Zen Bulahan Chan — CDU
- Kelsey Mae Sophia Suralta Hsu — Velez College
- Anton Miguel Lopez — Velez College
- Trishia Marlou De Ramayo Rubi — UCB
- Rysha Mae Ardiente Sanchez — CDU
- Shariz Gacasan Villacorta — Cebu Technological University (CTU)
- Adrian Faciolan Villacrucis — CIT-U
TOP 10 (92%)
- Jessa Mae Bacolod Ejes — CIT-U
- Trixie Jo Kristiane Rojas Hermosisima — SWU
- Marielle Eliza Agon Mascariñas — CNU
- Frances Ann Canonigo Nolasco — SWU
- Kenjie Ashly Pabro — SWU
- April Moraine Brillantes Papas — CDU
- Laila Samantha Dinesse Malazarte Savior — SWU
- Alexia Mae Carael Seno — SWU
The PRC released the results after 20 days, recording a 90.04% national passing rate with 40,692 passers out of 45,192 examinees.
The November 2025 NLE was originally conducted on November 4–5, but the schedule for Cebu examinees was moved to November 6–7 due to Typhoon Tino.
This year’s 41 topnotchers from Cebu schools mark a significant increase from the November 2024 topnotcher list, when Cebu-based schools produced 12 topnotchers.
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