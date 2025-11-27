UPDATE: Hong Kong high-rise fire kills at least 44, still burning

Thick smoke and flames rise as a major fire engulfs several apartment blocks at the Wang Fuk Court residential estate in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district on November 26, 2025.(Photo by Yan ZHAO / AFP)

HONG KONG, China — The death toll from a high-rise fire in Hong Kong has risen to at least 44, officials said Thursday as the blaze still smoldered and police said three suspects were arrested.

Hundreds more remained unaccounted for in the city’s worst blaze in decades.

The fire which started on Wednesday afternoon in an eight-building complex with 2,000 apartment units shocked the Chinese financial hub, which has some of the world’s most densely populated and tallest residential blocks.

The fire department raised the death toll from 36 to 44 in an early morning press briefing.

Police said in a brief advisory three men were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with the fire. It gave no details about what specifically they were accused of doing.

READ: Hong Kong high-rise fire update: At least 36 killed, 200-plus missing

Huge flames first took hold on bamboo scaffolding on several apartment blocks of Wang Fuk Court in the northern district of Tai Po. It was reportedly undergoing estate-wide maintenance.

At the scene of the fire, an AFP reporter heard loud cracking sounds Wednesday, possibly from the burning bamboo, and saw thick plumes of smoke billowing from the buildings as flames and ash reached high into the sky.

A 65-year-old resident surnamed Yuen said he had lived in the complex for more than four decades and that many of his neighbours were elderly and might not be mobile.

“The windows were closed because of the maintenance, (some people) didn’t know there was a fire and had to be told to evacuate via phone calls by neighbours,” Yuen told AFP.

“I’m devastated. There is loss of property and loss of life, and even a firefighter has died.”

More than 900 people sought refuge at temporary shelters, Lee said.

Firefighters spray water during a major fire at the Wang Fuk Court residential estate in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district on November 26, 2025. (Photo by Peter PARKS / AFP)

‘Unable to reach people who requested help’

Authorities said they will launch a probe into the fire as well as into the materials on the buildings’ exterior that may have caused the blaze to spread faster than usual.

A police officer at a temporary shelter told AFP it was unclear how many people were unaccounted for because residents were still trickling in late into the night to report missing family members.

READ: Daanbantayan fire razes home, unattended stove eyed as cause

Sections of charred scaffolding fell from the burning blocks and flames could be seen inside apartments, sometimes belching out through windows into the night sky, casting an eerie orange glow on surrounding buildings.

“The temperature at the scene is very high and there are some floors where we have been unable to reach people who requested help, but we will keep trying,” said Derek Armstrong Chan, the deputy director of fire service operations.

He said the fire likely spread from one building to another due to the wind and drifting debris, although he added that authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed condolences to the victims, including “the firefighter who died in the line of duty”, according to state media.

“He offered sympathies to the families of the victims and those affected by the disaster, and called for making every effort to extinguish the fire and minimise casualties and losses,” state broadcaster CCTV said.

Lee, the city leader, said he was “deeply saddened” and that all government departments were assisting residents affected by the fire.

‘Dare not leave’

A Tai Po resident surnamed So, 57, said the fire was “heartbreaking”.

“There’s nothing that can be done about the property. We can only hope that everyone, no matter old or young, can return safely,” So told AFP.

READ: Fire leaves 139 families homeless in Surigao City

An apartment owner in his 40s who did not want to give his name told AFP that the government needed to help those made homeless by the blaze.

“The fire is not yet under control and I dare not leave, and I don’t know what I can do,” he said.

Residents were seen being evacuated via large coaches, with local media reporting that adjacent blocks were also being cleared.

Sections of a nearby highway were also closed by the firefighting operation.

Deadly fires were once a regular scourge in densely populated Hong Kong, especially in poorer neighbourhoods.

However, safety measures have been ramped up in recent decades and such fires have become much less commonplace.

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