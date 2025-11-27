Cebu City opens SRP facility as temporary shelter for street dwellers

The former quarantine center in the South Road Properties (SRP) area of Cebu City, originally designed for COVID-19 patients and pandemic containment, has been repurposed into a transitory temporary shelter for street dwellers. | CDN Photo/ Pia Piquero

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The local government here is turning its former quarantine center at the South Road Properties (SRP) into a temporary shelter for street dwellers.

Mayor Nestor Archival said this would aim to strengthen efforts to address the city’s long-standing homelessness problem through a coordinated program with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

READ: Syndicate using children, street beggars in Cebu — Archival

He said the Cebu City Anti-Mendicancy Office (CCAMO) had begun using the repurposed facility as an interim refuge for individuals and families found living on the streets.

“Naay bag-o nga programa ang atong Cebu City Anti-Mendicancy Office. Mao kini ang pagamit ani nga area nga maoy shelter sa mga tawo nga naa sa kadalanan,” Archival said.

(Our Cebu City Anti-Mendicancy Office has a new program. This is how to use this area as a shelter for the homeless in the streets.)

DSWD program sends 2,500 street dwellers back to their homes, provinces

The mayor explained that the site, once part of the city’s COVID-19 quarantine center, has been cleaned and restored for temporary use.

“Karon kay wala man [gigamit], atong gilimpyohan kay nisulti man ang taga CCAMO nga wala may area sa mga mendicants. So for the meantime atong gitan-aw nga shelter sa mga homeless. Naa sila diri pero usa sa problema nato kay pagkaon—but since naa may programa ang DSWD, masulbad na,” he added.

(Now, because there are no one (using it), we cleaned it because the CCAMO has no area for the mendicants. So for the meantime, we looked at the shelter as for the homeless. They are here but one of our problems is the food–but since the DSWD has a program for this, this is solved now.)

DSWD steps in with ‘Pag-Abot’ program

Dr. Shalaine Marie Lucero, the regional director of DSWD Field Office-7, said the initiative aligned with the agency’s expanded “Pag-Abot Program,” a nationwide, year-round effort to reach out to individuals and families in street situations.

“This is an opportunity we would like to share. Ang DSWD naay bag-o nga program (The DSWD has a new program)… Pag-Abot, meaning reach out,” Lucero said.

“We will be reaching out to individuals, families in street situations. Here sa Cebu City, naa tay na-profile nga more than 400 street dwellers. Mao ni sila ang duolon sa DSWD and i-assess unsa ilang kahimtang, and ang goal is to bring them in our transitory shelter.”

(We will be reaching out to individuals, families in street situations. Here in Cebu City, we have already profiled more than 400 street dwellers. These are the people that the DSWD would reach out to and they would first assess the situation, and the goal is to bring them in our transitory shelter.)

Lucero said the DSWD had already brought 16 individuals and two families—seven members in total—to the SRP temporary shelter. All of them will undergo profiling and assessment to determine their place of origin and appropriate assistance.

While housed in the facility, beneficiaries receive medical care, counseling, and meals worth P150 per meal, or P450 per day.

“Sila tanan naa diri (All of them are here), we will give food until they are here,” Lucero added.

Reintegration, relocation, and rental support

Lucero stressed that reintegration would be the program’s long-term objective.

“Ang goal gyud ana makauli sila asa sila gikan,” she said.

(The goal really is that they could go home from where they are from.)

Those returning to their hometowns will receive transportation and financial aid, while beneficiaries without homes—or those from outside Cebu—may be eligible for rental assistance of up to P10,000 per month for a period of six months to one year, depending on the assessment.

“Tabangan nato sila to look for a rent and DSWD will pay the rent… but all assistance is subject to assessment,” Lucero clarified.

(We’ll help them to look for (a place) to rent and DSWD will pay the rent…but all assistance is subject to assessment.)

“Once naa na sila sa ilang community, naa tay contract with LGUs para masigurado ang aftercare,” he said.

(Once they are in their community, we have a contract with LGUs so that aftercare would be assured.)

The program also covers Balik Probinsya assistance, activated after the profiling and evaluation process.

Addressing concerns about ‘encouraging’ street dwelling

Asked whether the program might inadvertently encourage more people to sleep on the streets, Lucero clarified that all individuals encountered would undergo verification.

“Kanang mudaghan sa kadalanan, ato gyud na silang gi-profile kay not everyone of them are actually living on the streets. Ang uban mangadto ra kay malimos,” she said.

(Those that are on the streets, we really are profiling them because not everyone of them living on the streets. Other are just there to beg.)

“Once ma-profile and ma-determine pila sila tanan, kana sila ang iapil sa Pag-Abot program. Ang uban nga muadto lang kay malimos or mamaligya, dili na sila mo-qualify,” he said.

(Once they would be profiled and would be determined how many there are, all of the would be included in the Pag-Abot program. The others who would just go ther to vend or beg, they would not qualify.)

Lucero added that street dwellers would move frequently across Cebu City, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, and Talisay, which was why regional profiling had been conducted across these areas.

READ: DSWD adds 300,000 households in ‘Walang Gutom’ Program

City expects visible impact in major streets

Archival said the program was expected to significantly reduce the number of people sleeping along major thoroughfares such as Osmeña Boulevard and P. del Rosario Street.

“Yes, that would be 99%,” the mayor said. “Mao na ato tumong (That is our goal) with the city government… There should be somebody from the government to guard the streets, nga wala nay matulog (that nobody would sleep there).”

Lucero emphasized that all engagements would remain voluntary.

“Actually naay uban mubalibad, but this is a normal reaction. But we will talk to them kay dili man ta mudakop, dili mamugos. We will respect their rights,” she said.

(Actually, there are others who would refuse, but this is a normal reaction. But we will talk to them because they would not apprehend them, they would not force them. We will respect their rights.)

Long-term plans for SRP shelter

Archival said the city intended to improve the SRP temporary shelter to meet standards set by DSWD. Planned enhancements include a clinic, counseling rooms, separate dormitories for men and women, a children’s play area, and activity spaces.

The city is also studying skills training and cash-for-work programs, particularly food packing, to help beneficiaries transition into stable livelihoods.

Aside from SRP, DSWD said there are existing temporary shelters in Barangay Mabolo operated by a local church, with additional facilities being reviewed to accommodate more families.

A coordinated push to end street homelessness

The Pag-Abot Program—guided by Executive Order No. 52—has become the national government’s flagship initiative for supporting families and individuals in street situations.

It integrates immediate relief, healthcare, education, skills training, family reunification, livelihood assistance, and long-term reintegration.

Lucero said mass reach-out efforts in Cebu had been ongoing since last month.

Both city and regional officials expect the strengthened collaboration to bring Cebu City closer to its goal of clearing streets of homelessness, without compromising the rights, dignity, and welfare of vulnerable populations.

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