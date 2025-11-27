Sinulog 2026: Cebu to set up two devotee cities

The Devotee City for Sinulog 2024. | CDN Digital file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu will open two devotee cities for Sinulog 2026.

One will be built by the city government, and the other will be offered by the Cebu provincial government. Mayor Nestor Archival confirmed that next year’s festival will finally return to being a unified celebration.

In a press conference on Wednesday, November 26, Archival said Governor Pamela Baricuatro has assured full support for the 2026 festival and committed to participating in joint planning.

READ: Mayor Archival: End Sinulog 2026 earlier, display fireworks by 7 p.m.

“Niingon siya ‘Nes, we will have one Sinulog—whatever your plan, just tell me,’ in fact,” the mayor said.

He added that he asked Baricuatro to assign a Capitol representative to attend all succeeding coordination meetings between the City Government, the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI), and other festival organizers.

READ: LIST: Fiesta Señor 2026 Schedule of Activities

End of separate city–province Sinulog

During former mayor Michael Rama’s term, then-Governor Gwendolyn Garcia staged Capitol-led Sinulog activities in 2023 and 2024, partly due to her opposition to moving the grand parade to the South Road Properties (SRP).

In 2023, Garcia withdrew at least eight provincial contingents from the grand parade over safety concerns at SRP and organized a separate competition during Sinulog sa Carmen.

By 2024, the province revived “Sinulog sa Lalawigan” at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Archival said that era of disunity is over.

Two devotee cities for 2026

The mayor revealed that Baricuatro proposed an additional devotee city specifically for residents of Cebu province, complementing the long-running devotee city hosted annually by Cebu City.

“Niingon siya nga, ‘Nes, naa sad ko’y offer. We will offer sa mga taw nga taga-probinsya sa Sugbo nga magbutang ta og devotee city.’ I said that is okay with us,” Archival said.

A devotee city is a temporary lodging facility that provides free accommodation, typically makeshift shelters and container vans, to non-resident pilgrims visiting the Fiesta Señor and Sinulog.

It serves devotees from towns and provinces who cannot afford hotel stays and operates under strict house rules on a first-come, first-served basis.

The city-run facility will remain near Plaza Independencia and the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño. The new provincial devotee city will use the old Cebu City Quarantine Center, also known as Block 27, near SM City Cebu.

Archival said the city government will provide security personnel and ensure the availability of comfort rooms.

Capitol’s financial support to continue

The mayor said Baricuatro also expressed willingness to continue the Capitol’s annual monetary support for Sinulog, but has yet to specify the exact amount.

Last January, former governor Garcia donated P33 million to then-mayor Raymond Garcia as Capitol’s contribution to the 2025 festivities.

READ: Seeking luck, miracles, redemption: 6M flock to Nazarene

Earlier finish, stricter rules

The joint planning comes as Cebu City commits to ending the 2026 Sinulog grand parade much earlier to avoid the long delays and crowd fatigue seen in previous years.

“It’s about time that we set a time limit,” Archival said. “If we consume too much time with a program that is so long, spectators will go home. Our agreement is to set off fireworks between 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.”

City officials will finalize improvements in coordination meetings with SFI, including budget reviews, updated competition rules, and crowd-control planning.

SFI earlier proposed capping the number of contingents at 35, enforcing strict float inspections, and requiring qualifying rounds for certain categories after floats in previous editions exceeded height limits or caused obstructions along the parade route.

Float height remains capped at 12 feet, and all entries must submit designs for approval.

Focus on tradition: Sinulog stays at CCSC

Archival reaffirmed his directive to keep the Sinulog grand parade and ritual showdown at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

“The Sinulog will go back to the original place where it was conceptualized,” he said. “More people will be able to watch. This is worship of Señor Sto. Niño.”

Organizers also reminded participants that floats and performances must reflect at least 70 percent religious devotion and no more than 30 percent brand visibility to protect the cultural integrity of the festival.

Other LGUs scaling back amid typhoon recovery

Some Cebu LGUs have announced they will skip participation next year to redirect funds for recovery from Typhoon Tino and the recent earthquakes.

Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas canceled all Christmas activities and the city’s Charter Day concert, saying spending must prioritize displaced families.

Danao City Mayor Ramon “Nito” Durano III also canceled the city’s lantern parade and Sinulog participation due to heavy damage in 14 barangays.

Crowd control a top priority

Archival said ensuring safety, peace, and orderly crowd movement remains the “most critical task” for Sinulog 2026.

Plans include shuttle buses for northern and southern routes, stricter coordination with police on liquor regulations, and restricting concerts and parties to the South Road Properties and designated venues away from city-center roads.

Preparations ongoing

City Hall and the Sinulog Executive Committee are holding a series of technical meetings to finalize logistics, budgets, and parish-led Fiesta Señor activities.

Sinulog 2026 is scheduled for Jan. 18, with major activities starting in early January.

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