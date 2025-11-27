Miss International 2025: What to expect at the final gala in Tokyo

Miss International 2024 delegates in national costume. Image: INQUIRER.net/Armin P. Adina

TOKYO, Japan — After the tumultuous ending of Miss Universe 2025 in Thailand, the 2025 Miss International pageants is set to hold its own final gala on Thursday, Nov. 27.

Binibining Pilipinas Myrna Esguerra, who represented the province of Abra during the national tilt, will carry the country’s flag in the pageant. She is on a mission to post the country’s seventh Miss International victory.

Here’s what we need to know about this pageant:

Where to watch the Miss International 2025

The 63rd Miss International beauty pageant will hold its final gala at the Yoyogi National Stadium’s 2nd Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday evening, Nov. 27.

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The ceremonies will start at 6 P.M. in Japan, or 5 P.M. in the Philippines, and will be streamed on the Miss International pageant’s official YouTube channel.

Who are the frontrunners

Eighty delegates from different countries and territories around the world are competing for the crown currently held by Huynh Thi Thanh Thuy, Vietnam’s first-ever Miss International winner.

Of the 80 ladies, a few of them may be considered hot picks. Among them are Catalina Duque of Colombia, Serena Darder of the Netherlands, Natalia Garibay of Mexico, Roosh Sindhu of India, Eunice Rivadeneira of Ecuador, Melliza Xaviera Putri Yulian of Indonesia, and Esguerra of the Philippines.

Who are the hosts

Venezuela’s ninth Miss International winner Andrea Rubio, who was crowned in the same venue in 2023, returns to the pageant this year as host, and will be joined by 2019 Miss International Japan Momi Okada, and Max Powers.

The organizers of the Miss International Beauty Pageant has tapped a Filipino team to mount the 2025 final gala, Aika Events and Productions Co., which has been staging the Binibining Pilipinas Grand Coronation Night for three straight years.

Program flow

Of the 80 delegates, 20 will move on to the semifinals, and three of those who will advance are the top vote-getters from the three regional categories on the official Miss International mobile app powered by Choicely.

Stephen Diaz, the Filipino Executive Director of the Miss International pageant, earlier confirmed that for the first time ever, the pageant will see two ladies remaining, awaiting the proclamation of the new queen.

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New theme song

Diaz also said the 2025 competition will be different from the ones staged before, with a Filipino production team mounting the final gala.

“New format…new production team…new concept! Brand new Miss International for this year and beyond!” he posted on social media months ago. The pageant will also debut a new theme song, he added.

The Miss International 2025 organizers have not disclosed who will be the performer for the coronation night.

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