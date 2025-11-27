PH verifying report of Filipinos trapped in HK housing estate blaze

Firefighters spray water during a major fire at the Wang Fuk Court residential estate in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district on November 26, 2025. (Photo by Peter PARKS / AFP)

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines is in touch with Hong Kong authorities over reports of Filipinos trapped in the burning residential complex in Tai Po District.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Thursday there is no confirmed reports of Filipinos killed or injured as a result of the Level 5 fire that engulfed seven out of the eight high rise buildings in the neighborhood.

READ: UPDATE: Hong Kong high-rise fire kills at least 44, still burning

The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong, however, received “unverified information that some Filipino domestic workers may be trapped inside the buildings.”

The DFA said the Consulate immediately passed on this information to authorities.

“Efforts by the Hong Kong Fire Services Department to contain the fire are still ongoing,” it said.

“Due to the scale and intensity of the fire, it will take time before the extent of the damage and number and nationality of the victims are fully determined,” it added.

READ: UPDATE: 3 arrested in Hong Kong, as high-rise fire leaves 44 dead

The Consulate General, it said, continues to coordinate with the Hong Kong Police Force and stands ready to assist any Filipino national who may be affected or injured in the fire.

Local reports said four of the seven buildings have so far been brought under control after more than 10 hours of blaze, which has killed 44 and left 279 missing.

READ: Fire leaves 139 families homeless in Surigao City

The fire was first reported past 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday and soon grew into an inferno, fanned by the foam materials and flammable bamboo scaffolding that sheathed the residential towers.

Three men from the construction company carrying out maintenance work in the neighborhood were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over the fire. (PNA)

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