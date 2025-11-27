Mandani Bay Lights Up the Season with ‘Christmas by the Bay’

Mandani Bay officially ushered in the festive season with “Christmas by the Bay” tree lighting ceremony last November 21, 2025, launching what the development describes as a “symbol of hope and renewal” along the Mandaue waterfront.

Visitors can now enjoy the festive installations while exploring the growing selection of shops, marking a significant step in the development’s evolution into a complete and dynamic bayside experience.

The event highlighted the significance of the holidays within the growing real estate community, the development’s commitment to social responsibility, and the opening of exciting new lifestyle destinations.

For Mandani Bay, celebrating Christmas goes beyond mere decorations. It is about establishing a vibrant, interconnected community. The Christmas tree itself tells a powerful story. “This is the community that we built together at the waterfront,” said Jeffrey Lun, Hongkong Land Limited Representative to the Philippines. “Our Christmas tree tells our story with vibrant colors of the Philippine culture and traditions. It is our way of celebrating this place we call home,” he added.

On the same evening, Mandani Bay extended crucial support to the Local Government Unit of Mandaue City, donating half a million pesos to aid victims of recent calamities, including the earthquake and typhoon.

Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Ouano deeply appreciated the gesture, noting how the event underscored the true essence of the holidays. “You [Mandani Bay] remind us of what Christmas truly stands for: generosity, prayer, and the willingness to help,” the Mayor stated.

“The real light of Christmas doesn’t come from the decorations but from the kindness we extend to others.” He continued, “Even with the challenges we face, Christmas remains a season of hope. It reminds us that no darkness is ever too heavy for the light brought by fate, compassion, and community. As we light the Christmas tree tonight, may it serve as a symbol of our shared commitment to rebuild, to take care, to move forward together.”

Following the ceremony, the celebration seamlessly transitioned to the launch of the Mandani Bay Christmas Village. This vibrant village showcases the newly opened Shops at Mandani Bay, which now feature a wider array of curated retail and dining shops, establishing the area as a premier leisure destination.

Visitors can now enjoy the festive installations while exploring the growing selection of shops, marking a significant step in the development’s evolution into a complete and dynamic bayside experience.