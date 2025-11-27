Sandro Marcos: Ready to appear, fully supports ICI’s flood control probe

Zaldy Co and Sandro Marcos

MANILA, Philippines — Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” Marcos, who is the House Representatives Majority Leader and Ilocos Norte Representative, wrote to the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) that he is prepared to cooperate with the investigating body handling the allegedly anomalous flood control projects.

Sandro Marcos, in a letter addressed to ICI Chairperson Andres Reyes Jr. dated November 26, expressed that he is willing to appear anytime before the ICI probing body, saying that he fully supports ICI’s “efforts to uncover the truth” behind the country’s infrastructure woes.

Former Ako-Bicol party-list Rep. Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co, who was chairperson of the House committee on appropriations during the bulk of the 19th Congress, in a video statement released Tuesday and Wednesday, linked Rep. Marcos to the insertion mess for the 2025 national budget.

“I extend my full respect to the work of the Independent Commission on Infrastructure and its efforts to uncover the truth behind the ongoing investigation on flood control projects,” Rep. Marcos said in the letter released by his office Thursday.

“Let me state this clearly and without hesitation: I am willing to appear before the Commission at any time. I welcome the opportunity to shed light on any matter that may assist your review,” he added.

The House official appealed to Reyes to inform his office of the schedule that ICI may deem appropriate for his appearance.

“I stand ready to cooperate, answer questions, and provide any clarification needed to move this investigation forward. Please inform my office of the schedule you deem appropriate. You have my commitment that I will be there,” he said.

READ: Flood-control probe: Chiz lauds Palace’s evidence-based stance

Alleged insertions

Co claimed that Rep. Marcos made insertions when budget discussions reached the bicameral conference committee stage.

According to the former lawmaker, Marcos, who was senior deputy majority leader in the 19th Congress, inserted at least P50 billion in the past three years.

Sandro refutes Co allegations

Rep. Marcos, son of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., disputed Co’s claims on Tuesday, saying that it appears the former lawmaker has decided that his way out of accountability for the budget issues is to bring down the current administration.

The younger Marcos claimed that intelligence reports state that Co is working with people who are destabilizing the government.

READ: Sandro Marcos disputes Co, says ex-solon struck deal with destabilizers

“Anyone can sit in front of a camera from abroad and spew lies. The statements from the newly crowned champion of the DDS cabal, former Congressman Zaldy Co, are frankly as fantastical as they are false. I hope that the public can be reminded that we are talking of a person with no credibility, whose vested interests are to release these videos to destabilize the government,” Rep. Marcos said.

“Evidently, the only path he sees for himself is one where he stirs political chaos in the hope of escaping his own legal troubles. He wants to bring down the current administration so that he can be absolved of his crimes. In fact, the intel suggests he already struck a deal with those who stand to benefit from such a change,” he added.

Charges recommended

Over the past two months, the ICI has been busy investigating the involvement of various lawmakers in ghost or anomalous flood control projects.

On Wednesday, ICI recommended to the Office of the Ombudsman the filing of criminal and administrative cases against former and incumbent lawmakers who have links with companies that were awarded government contracts:

former Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co (FS Co. Builders Supply)

Construction Workers Solidarity party-list Rep. Edwin Gardiola (Newington Builders, Inc., Lourel Development Corporation, S-Ang General Construction & Trading Inc.)

Uswag Ilonggo party-list Rep. James Ang Jr. (IBC International Builders Corporation, Allencon Development Corporation

Pusong Pinoy party-list Rep. Jernie Nisay (JVN Construction and Trading)

Bulacan 2nd District Rep. Augustina Pancho (C.M. Pancho Construction Inc.)

Cagayan 3rd District Rep. Joseph Lara (JLL Pulsar Construction)

Surigao del Norte 1st District Rep. Francisco Matugas (Boometrix Development Corp.)

Tarlac 3rd District Rep. Noel Rivera (Tarlac 3-G Construction & Development Corporation)

READ: ICI endorses suing of 8 former, current solons tagged in flood control mess

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