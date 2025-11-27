MCWD: Water rate hike ‘necessary’ despite post-disaster recovery efforts

Facade of the MCWD building in Cebu City. | CDN Digital File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) has made clear it cannot suspend its newly implemented water rate hike even as thousands of Cebu residents are still recovering from recent disasters.

The water agency said the adjustment is “necessary, overdue, and vital” to sustaining Metro Cebu’s water supply.

MCWD General Manager Edgar Donoso, in a letter responding to a Cebu City Council resolution, expressed that the agency fully understands the financial distress of households still reeling from the disaster. However, he stressed that delaying the rate increase is no longer feasible after a decade without any adjustment and amid rapidly escalating operational costs.

“We sincerely appreciate the compassion and concern for the communities affected by the recent earthquake. While MCWD fully understands the challenges faced by many Cebuanos today, the implementation of the water rate adjustment has become necessary and long overdue,” Donoso said.

READ: Andales urges MCWD to defer rate hike

Ten years without an increase

MCWD said the last rate hike took effect in January 2015, meaning consumers have been paying the same water rates for ten years, even as inflation, bulk water prices, and power costs surged.

The agency added that it deliberately deferred any increase in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to avoid burdening already strained households. But rising costs have since pushed MCWD to proceed with the adjustment approved by the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA).

“No opposition was raised during the public hearing,” Donoso noted. “Instead, the main clamor from attendees was the need for a more reliable and sufficient water supply.”

Post-disaster recovery vs. water security

The Cebu City Council earlier passed a resolution by Councilor Sisinio Andales urging MCWD to suspend the increase, citing the financial strain on families affected by the earthquake-damaged buildings, disrupted livelihoods, and ongoing recovery efforts.

“Access to clean and affordable water is a basic human right,” Andales said in his resolution. “Public utilities must exercise prudence and empathy in their decisions during times of hardship.”

But MCWD reiterated that postponing the adjustment would undermine its capacity to expand, rehabilitate, and maintain critical infrastructure — investments the agency said residents have long demanded.

Billions spent to improve supply

Since 2015, MCWD said it has invested P2.1 billion in expansion and rehabilitation projects and allocated P12 billion for operational expenses. The utility has also begun sourcing water from desalination plants to address supply instability during dry months and drought conditions.

Among the major projects funded are supply augmentation efforts and bulk water procurement systems, which MCWD said are essential to meeting the demand of an urbanizing Metro Cebu.

Still among ‘most affordable’ utilities, MCWD says

MCWD maintained that despite the increase, its water remains inexpensive compared with other essential utilities.

According to its computation, potable water costs P0.023 per liter, or P0.46 for a 20-liter container, compared with P25 per 20-liter container of bottled water, P13/kWh electricity, and P600–P1,200 monthly mobile and internet bills.

MCWD also emphasized that unlike private firms, it operates as a non-profit government-owned corporation that does not receive subsidies from the national or local government. All revenues MCWD makes are reinvested into operations and projects.

The rate hike

The 12-percent water rate increase took effect on October 1, 2025, raising the minimum charge for ½-inch residential meters from P209.76 to P235.60 for the first 10 cubic meters. Higher consumption brackets saw similar adjustments:

P26.04/m³ for 11–20 m³ (from P23.18)

P30.64/m³ for 21–30 m³ (from P27.28)

P75.02/m³ for above 30 m³ (from P66.79)

The adjustment was approved by LWUA Administrator Jose Moises Salonga in September 2025.

Impact on the poor

Andales earlier warned that the hike may “disproportionately affect” vulnerable groups — daily wage earners, senior citizens, PWDs, and families living below the poverty line — who are already struggling post-earthquake.

But MCWD countered that stable water service is equally essential for recovery, and sustained operations require financial viability.

MCWD: We’re open to dialogue

Despite standing firm on the necessity of the adjustment, MCWD said it remains willing to coordinate with Cebu City Hall to explore support measures for affected households.

“MCWD remains open to dialogue and partnership with the Cebu City Government and other local government units in addressing the needs of consumers, especially in times of crisis,” Donoso said.

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