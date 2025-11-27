Ronnie Alonte, Loisa Andalio tie the knot in an intimate wedding

Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte during their wedding. Image: Instagram/@iamr2alonte

Once again, Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalio have surprised their fans after tying the knot in a private wedding ceremony witnessed by their family and close friends, less than a week after they couple confirmed their engagement.

Alonte and Andalio said “I do” at an intimate, outdoor ceremony in an undisclosed location, as seen on the actor’s Instagram account on Thursday, Nov. 27.

READ: Loisa Andalio confirms she’s engaged to Ronnie Alonte

The actress, who chose to have her hair done in a simple bun, was a radiant bride in a wedding gown lined with tulle and a v-neckline, while carrying a bouquet of white and green flowers. Alonte was dapper in an all-black suit.

“Zup! Mrs.Alonte,” Alonte captioned his post.

The couple was congratulated by their followers in the comments, including celebrities such as Chie Filomeno, Enchong Dee, Katarina Rodriguez, and Elisse Joson.

Meanwhile, Andalio sweetly replied to her husband’s post in the comments, saying, “Hi” along with emojis of hearts and a bride.

Image: Screengrab from Instagram/@iamr2alonte

The couple, who has been in a relationship for nine years, also shared a glimpse of how the actor proposed to his longtime girlfriend in a YouTube video on Wednesday, November 26.

Andalio confirmed her engagement to Alonte last November 21, where she shared a photo of herself wearing an engagement ring with an oval-shaped diamond. /edv

READ: Loisa Andalio is bf Ronnie Alonte’s staunchest cheerleader