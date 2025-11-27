Ilocos Norte jolted by a magnitude 5.0 earthquake

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LAOAG CITY – A magnitude 5.0 earthquake jolted Burgos, Ilocos Norte, shortly before noon Thursday, November 27, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Located at seven kilometers northwest of Burgos with a depth of 22 kilometers, the tectonic earthquake occurred at 11:10 a.m., state seismologists said.

READ: Magnitude 5.7 earthquake jolts Ilocos Norte

The earthquake prompted capitol workers to move out of the building for safety. Work resumed minutes later after the building was cleared by the engineering department as per protocol.

Intensity IV was felt in Pasuquin, Burgos, Bangui, Pagudpud, and Vintar in Ilocos Norte; Intensity III in Adams, Bacarra, Batac City, Dumalneg, Laoag City, Paoay, and San Nicolas and Ilocos Norte; and Intensity II in Marcos in Ilocos Norte and Sinait in Ilocos Sur.

READ: Twin quakes strike 2 Ilocos Norte towns

Meanwhile, instrumental Intensity III was felt in Bacarra in Ilocos Norte and II in Sinait in Ilocos Sur.

Reported intensity is the traditional way of knowing the intensity based on reports by people who felt the earthquake. Instrumental intensity, on the other hand, is measured using the intensity meter that measures ground acceleration.

Phivolcs said it is expecting damage and aftershocks following the earthquake. (PNA)

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