Lapu-Lapu mayor: ‘No Christmas party this year’

Christmas lights in the streets | Photo from Junard “Ahong” Chan FB Page

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Cindi King-Chan has announced that the city will no longer hold a Christmas Party for all its employees on Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

In a post, King-Chan said that the decision was made in light of the recent earthquakes and typhoons that severely impacted the province of Cebu.

“Let us focus on celebrating the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ and direct our efforts on helping our fellow Cebuanos recover and rebuild,” King-Chan said in a post.

READ: Verbena damages coastal homes, sinks fishing boats in Lapu-Lapu

She said that these disasters have taken lives, destroyed homes in neighboring cities and municipalities, and brought significant damage to houses and livelihoods in the island barangays of Lapu-Lapu.

With another month left in the year and Pagasa forecasting more typhoons, King-Chan said that they must prioritize emergency preparedness.

The city wants to ensure that it allocates resources to disaster response and has enough funds to assist its constituents.

“Allocating resources to disaster response and ensuring we have the funds to assist our constituents is the most responsible and necessary course of action,” she added.

Despite these announcements, the city has already installed Christmas decorations in the streets of Lapu-Lapu City for this year.///

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