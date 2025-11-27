Cesafi 25: UP Cebu holds nerve late to clinch season’s 2nd win

UP Cebu Fighting Maroons. | Sugbuanong Kodaker photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons finally checked off one of their modest goals in the Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball tournament after securing their second win of the season.

UP Cebu, which joined Cesafi in 2022 as one of the league’s youngest member schools along with Benedicto College, has naturally faced its share of birth pains. Competing against some of the strongest collegiate programs outside Manila has made each win hard-earned.

UP Cebu’s modest Cesafi goals

Last season, they finished with 2–6. This year, head coach Rommel Rasmo set a simple target to match that win total or perhaps win more. They got it done after 12 games, snapping a seven-game skid with a tight victory over the USPF Baby Panthers, who sit just above them at seventh place.

The Fighting Maroons pulled it off despite missing team captain and top scorer Andrew Padilla for the second straight game, along with key contributors Wenraye Sarol and Aaron Kress.

Their absences opened the door for Joaquin Zaldivar to continue his breakout year. He delivered another standout performance with 18 points and 18 rebounds, plus two blocks, a steal, and two assists. Willy Cloyd Castro added 14 points, while Rafael Arrazada chipped in 12.

USPF’s Janjan Peteros and John Miguel Maglasang scored 12 each in a game marked by nine lead changes and three deadlocks.

Both squads were evenly matched, but UP Cebu made USPF pay for their mistakes, scoring 20 points off turnovers compared to USPF’s 10. They also dominated the offensive glass, converting 18 second-chance points to just 4 from the Baby Panthers.

USPF’s bench, however, kept them in the fight with a 48–16 scoring edge.

Closed out the Baby Panthers

UP Cebu nearly pulled off a massive upset against the top-four USC Warriors earlier this week, but faded late.

This time, they closed the door. After three quarters of back-and-forth play, they entered the fourth with a 48–44 edge. They held on to a 60–55 lead with 3:18 left before USPF answered with a 6–2 burst from Keaton Clyde Taburnal and Christian Grant Denisson to pull within one, 62–61, with 1:35 remaining.

READ: Cesafi basketball: USC Warriors outlast UP Cebu in late rally

USPF then committed costly fouls that sent Kent Joshua Cabanlit and Marco Manaloto to the line, and both delivered, pushing UP Cebu ahead, 65–61. Just when the game seemed settled, Peteros buried a clutch three to trim the gap to 65–64 with seven seconds left.

USPF opted to foul in the final possession, sending Cabanlit to the stripe. He split his attempts for a 66–64 cushion with five seconds to go. The Baby Panthers still had a chance to tie or steal the game, but Redjhee Recimiento committed a critical turnover, sealing the win for UP Cebu.

Both teams have two games left in the eliminations, though neither can climb into playoff contention.

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