A tale of two Cebuana sisters who topped the nursing board exams

The Cebuana sisters, Quisha and Shariz Villacorta, make waves as this year’s nursing board topnotchers | File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two Cebuana sisters, Quisha and Shariz Villacorta, shared success together as they secured spots on the topnotchers list of the November 2025 Nurses Licensure Examination (NLE).

The Villacorta sisters, residents of Cebu City, landed in different ranks, with Quisha placing 5th with a 93 percent rating and Shariz placing 9th with a 92.20 percent rating.

“Para nako, di jud ni mahitabo og wala ako ate,” as Shariz puts it. (“I would never have succeeded without my sister.”)

Though the Cebuana sisters have a one-year age gap, their parents decided to put them in the same year level during grade school.

Since then, even when they ended up in different schools and sections, Quisha and Shariz have always relied on each other, and it was such a bond that carried them all the way to the NLE topnotchers list.

READ: 41 Cebu grads top November 2025 Nursing exams

Finding strength in each other

The Villacorta sisters may differ greatly in personality, but what makes them alike is the deep trust they have in each other.

Throughout their challenging review journey, such trust served as their anchor and strength.

Shariz recalled moments when she would feel exhausted and wouldn’t notice how much screen time she was spending until she saw her older sister, Quisha, staying focused in studying.

“My sister taught me how to be disciplined,” Shariz shared.

She described Quisha as goal-oriented, someone who sets targets for the day. Simply seeing her sister working with such dedication pushed her to do the same.

For Quisha, Shariz’s presence was equally valuable. With her younger sister’s strengths and skills, she also found herself learning and benefiting from their shared review sessions.

“Ni-work ra jud mi together,” they said, believing that their teamwork was one of the biggest factors behind their success as NLE topnotchers.

Their dynamic worked. They both drew strength from each other and succeeded in the end.

Dawn of surprise

The release of the NLE 2025 results turned into a waiting game. The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) had scheduled three sets of results on the same day, including the Real Estate Appraiser and Geologist Licensure Exams, leaving the NLE results to come out last.

While many expected the results to drop on the evening of November 26, they were instead released at dawn on November 27.

“Pag 12 midnight, natog nalang gyud mi,” Quisha said, recalling how they decided to sleep after waiting until midnight.

When the PRC released the list of passers early in the morning, it was Quisha who woke up first after hearing a noise from her phone. Shariz, still half-asleep, wondered why her sister’s phone was buzzing nonstop.

She immediately checked the list of passers and not even the topnotchers yet, just to confirm if both their names were there.

Her first words to her sister were simple but life-changing: “Topnotchers natang duha.”

Overwhelmed, the sisters stepped out of their rooms and shared the news with their family.

Happiness swept through their home, and their mother couldn’t hold back her tears after learning that both her daughters had not only passed but earned spots among the country’s top examinees.

Out of 40,692 passers nationwide, the Villacorta sisters stood among the top, a major achievement of their sisterly bond.

Review Journey

The Cebuana sisters made sure not to have the same school or section.

Quisha is a graduate from the Southwestern University, and Shariz came from the Cebu Technological University – Cebu City Medical Center.

Even in their review journey, the two sisters took different paths: Quisha enrolled at TopRank Academy, while Shariz attended the Powerhouse Review Center.

Each spent the day in their respective review centers, then came home in the evening to study together.

At night, they spent time together going through questions, discussing topics, and reading their notes, materials, and reviewers.

“Mag-discussay mi. Naa man mi mga strengths nga subjects,” they shared how they discussed their subjects. Quisha excelled in Medical-Surgical Nursing, while Shariz’s strength was Maternal Nursing.

“Mag-study together mi. More on ako jud sige’g pangutana. Siya kay hilig mag-question-question para ma-retain. Ako kay hilig pud ko, so na-balance ra mi together. Ni-work ra among techniques,” Shariz said.

(“We would study together. I asked more questions, but she also asked questions herself because it helped her retain. We somehow struck the balance, and our study techniques worked.”)

Their rooms weren’t the usual reviewer-filled study spaces plastered with papers and sticky notes. Instead, they relied heavily on reading and mastering their review materials.

Both also believed in the importance of rewarding themselves.

Quisha treated herself to a K-drama episode after accomplishing her goals for the day. For Shariz, her reward came in the form of scrolling through social media, a simple break before diving back into study mode.

Now, as topnotchers of the November 2025 NLE, Quisha and Shariz stand not only as individual achievers but as a testament to their sibling bond.

This year’s 41 topnotchers, including the two from Cebu schools, mark a significant increase from the November 2024 topnotcher list, when Cebu-based schools produced 12 topnotchers.