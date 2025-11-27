CPDRC surprise greyhound yields contraband in joint security sweep

Cebu City PDLs | File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A surprise greyhound operation at the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) on Thursday, November 27, resulted in the confiscation of several contrabands during a coordinated security sweep.

Leading the operation was the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), along with personnel from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-7), Special Operations Unit 7, the PNP Drug Enforcement Group, and Regional Special Operations Unit (RSPU-7).

According to CPPO, they conducted the sweep as part of efforts to tighten security inside the facility and prevent the entry and use of prohibited items.

Banned items seized

The CPDRC greyhound operation yielded cellular phones, chargers, and other banned materials. Police said they found these items inside various areas of the detention center.

Authorities noted that the confiscated items indicate continued attempts to smuggle prohibited materials into the facility despite existing security protocols.

CPPO Director Police Colonel Abubakar Mangelen said the operation forms part of ongoing measures to prevent detention centers from being used to facilitate criminal activities.

He also pointed out that the security sweep is aligned with the provincial government’s stance against illegal activity inside jail facilities.

The operation involved coordinated inspection teams from participating units, which conducted checks across CPDRC’s cells and common areas.

CPPO said it will continue to conduct similar operations to ensure that detention centers remain free from contraband and other items that may compromise security.

Officials added that the recovered items will be documented for proper disposition.

READ: Cebu jails: The challenge of stopping drug trade inside

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