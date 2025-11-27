‘Ingon si Mama’: Cebuanos share why they took up nursing

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — When asked why they took up nursing, a lot of Cebuanos answered differently, as each of them has their own experiences to share.

Some gave familiar responses, such as “Kay ingon man si mama.” (“Mother told me so.”) Meanwhile, others spoke of passion and dreams — they simply had the calling to care for others.

Through CDN Digital’s #SiloyAsks, Cebuanos shared their motivations, revealing the heart of one of the city’s most popular professions: nursing.

Passion, purpose, practicality, and calling

For many students, nursing is more than just an academic program — it is a calling.

Some pursue it as a lifelong dream, seeing nursing as a way to care for the sick and make a difference in the world.

One commenter said that becoming a nurse was a childhood dream finally fulfilled at a later time in his career:

“It’s my childhood dream to become a nurse […] fulfilled at a later age as my second bachelor’s degree finished.”

Others called it “a profound career […] caring for the sick and those in need.” Such a statement highlights that nursing is about service and compassion, not just a job.

Practical reasons also play a role in choosing the field, as some graduates said they opted for nursing because it involves less math and it is easier to manage compared to other courses — in most cases, only for them to find out it’s harder than they expected.

Yet even these simpler motivations often mask a deeper purpose, which is their deep desire to help others.

This dedication shows in Cebu’s recent achievement, with 41 graduates from the city making it to the topnotchers list of the November 2025 Nurses Licensure Examination.

READ: 41 Cebu grads top November 2025 Nursing exams

Family influence and global opportunities

Family guidance remains a powerful factor why students chose nursing. Many graduates cited parents or siblings as their inspiration, with remarks like, “Ingon mama” and “Kay ingon man si ate,” reflecting a long-standing sentiment among Filipino nurses.

Beyond family, the promise of opportunities abroad hugely motivates many students.

One visa consultant commented that numerous Cebu graduates pursue work overseas for higher salaries and broader career prospects.

“As a visa consultant, most of our clients are nursing graduates, and most of them are passionate about their career […] a lot of them chose working abroad because [higher salary and more career opportunities],” said the visa consultant.

While the United States has traditionally been a top destination, stricter requirements have led some nurses to explore other countries.

Nursing abroad: challenges and opportunities

Filipino nurses seeking opportunities abroad now face a changing landscape.

In the United States, the Department of Education removed nursing from its list of “professional degrees,” limiting federal loans for graduate healthcare programs.

Advanced programs like the Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) and Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) now have lower borrowing limits, making it harder for aspiring nurse leaders to continue their studies.

READ: Nursing removed from list of ‘professional degree’ programs in US

The change has raised concerns among Filipino nurses, especially Filipino Americans, who make up a large part of the U.S. nursing workforce.

Advocacy groups warn that limiting access to student loans will disproportionately affect first-generation, immigrant, and minority nurses.

Many pursue graduate degrees to expand their clinical practice, take on leadership roles, contribute to academia, or specialize in advanced practice fields. Such opportunities could now become financially out of reach.

READ: Fil-Am nurses oppose US policy shift affecting nursing program

Despite these obstacles, Cebu’s graduates and aspiring nurses remain undeterred.

Their motivations, whether family influence, personal calling, or the promise of opportunity, continue to shape the future of nursing both locally and internationally.

For Cebuanos, nursing is not just a career. It’s a commitment to serve and to leave a lasting mark on the lives they touch.

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