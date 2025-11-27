Jeo Santisima gets title shot vs. unbeaten Peña in Switzerland

Jeo Santisima (left) and Angelo Peña (right). | Facebook and Wikipedia photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world title challenger Jeo Santisima of the Cebu-based ZIP Sanman Boxing Team aims to bring home the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Inter-Continental super featherweight title when he faces defending champion Angelo Peña on December 26 in Bern, Switzerland.

The 29-year-old pride of Aroroy, Masbate nicknamed “Santino” takes on Peña, a 31-year-old unbeaten Dominican prospect now fighting out of Switzerland.

The matchup was officially announced by Sanman Boxing earlier this week. Their bout will headline the Swiss Pro Boxing fight card.

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Santisima enters the fight in strong form, having won four of his last five outings. He captured the WBC Asian Continental super featherweight belt in Masbate in 2024 and is coming off a sixth-round TKO win over Narumi Yukawa in Shizuoka, Japan.

Peña, meanwhile, holds a spotless 12-0 record with seven knockouts. He claimed the WBO Inter-Continental crown last April after stopping Karim Guerfe in the fourth round in Berne.

The former IBO Continental super featherweight champion has fought exclusively in Europe, with his lone bout outside Switzerland taking place in Germany in 2022.

Jeo Santisima will be the first Filipino opponent on Peña’s resume.

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