Naga shooting leaves man wounded after billiard dispute

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A billiard game dispute escalated into a shooting incident in Sitio Balisong, Cantao-an, City of Naga, early Thursday, November 27, leaving a 37-year-old man wounded while police continue to pursue the suspect.

Police Senior Master Sergeant Jake Catane of the City of Naga Police Station, said the altercation began hours earlier, when the victim, Kevin Tapdasan Pansoy, and suspect Liberato Saavedra argued during a billiards match in Proper Guindaruhan, Minglanilla.

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Billiards dispute turns deadly

The two reportedly exchanged heated words over their game and betting, prompting them to stop playing around 11 p.m.

A referee intervened, ending the argument, after which the victim went to a nearby videoke area while the suspect walked away.

Catane said both men had briefly separated before the confrontation resumed.

Around midnight, the suspect returned to the videoke area and confronted the victim again over the same billiard dispute.

Another argument followed, leading to an attempted fistfight, but their companions intervened and advised both men to go home.

The Naga shooting suspect left first, followed moments later by the victim, who drove off on his motorcycle.

According to police, Saavedra waited along the victim’s route and blocked his path on the road. He then pointed a revolver at the victim, prompting him to stop.

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Catane said the suspect attempted to fire the gun, but it initially misfired, allowing the victim to grapple with him.

During the struggle, the firearm went off several times, hitting the victim in the arm and shoulder.

Four shots were fired in total, though one round had not discharged earlier due to the initial misfire.

The victim fell to the ground but managed to stand and distance himself from the suspect, who fled immediately after the shooting.

The victim later sought assistance and was brought to Minglanilla District Hospital, where he was treated for three gunshot wounds. His family told police he has since been discharged.

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Catane said both the victim and suspect had no history of earlier fights prior to this incident. He added that the victim’s family intends to file charges.

Police have launched a hot pursuit operation to locate the suspect of the Naga shooting after receiving information on a possible hiding place, which investigators are currently verifying.

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