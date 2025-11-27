The Ride of Resilience: Anthony Fermin’s “Strings of Home” for Harley-Davidson of Cebu

A motorcycle is often a symbol of freedom and the open road. But what if it could also be a canvas for a city’s soul?

“Strings of Home” stands as a powerful combination of motoring and fine art. It celebrates heritage and is a symbol of the unbreakable Cebuano spirit.

For its 10th anniversary, Harley-Davidson of Cebu has partnered with renowned Cebuano artist Anthony Fermin to create a masterpiece that embodies the spirit of Cebu itself. “Strings of Home,” a hand-painted Harley-Davidson Sport Glide, tells a powerful story of heritage, faith, and resilience.

Fermin, an artist with over three decades and a Harley-Davidson owner himself, was the ideal choice for this collaboration. His vision was to transform the motorcycle into a rolling tribute to his homeland.

Using durable urethane paint, he meticulously painted the bike with symbols deeply rooted in Cebuano identity. The iconic Magellan’s Cross, the modern CCLEX bridge, the historic Mactan Channel, and even Cebu’s famous mangoes are woven into a visual storytelling.

The creation of “Strings of Home” was a testament to Fermin’s own resilience. Over the course of one month, his dedication was put to the test by forces beyond his control. He persevered through the onslaught of Typhoon Tino. He even felt the tremors of a 6.9 magnitude earthquake that struck northern Cebu.

“The core message of this painting is the resiliency of the Cebuano people,” Fermin explains. “It depicts the culture and faith of the Cebuano people wherever they may be.”

In partnership with the Visayas Art Fair, “Strings of Home” will be auctioned with a starting bid of P900,000. The proceeds will be dedicated to supporting victims of recent calamities, turning this celebration of art and culture into a meaningful act of community support.

“Strings of Home” stands as a powerful combination of motoring and fine art. It celebrates heritage and is a symbol of the unbreakable Cebuano spirit.

The motorcycle is currently on display at the Harley-Davidson of Cebu showroom on A.S. Fortuna Street in Mandaue City, inviting everyone to witness a masterpiece that truly captures the ride and heart of a community moving forward.