Toledo Xignex Trojans finish second anew in PCAP Wesley So Cup
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo Xignex Trojans again finished second for the third straight season in the SGM Wesley So Cup after losing to Manila on Wednesday night, November 26.
Toledo fell to the Manila Load Manna Knights in their two-set grand finals duel, 14-7, twice as the defending champions once again kept the crown against the same opponent they faced last year.
The Trojans struck first after taking the opening set, 4-3. Russian Grandmaster (GM) Aleksey Sorokin outplayed David Elorta, while FIDE Master (FM) Carlos Edgardo Garma delivered another point by defeating GM Rogelio Antonio Jr.
READ: Wesley So Cup finals: Toledo Trojans battle Manila for the crown
But the Knights, fielding a star-studded roster led by Chess Olympiad veterans, swung the momentum in the rapid round. They dominated with an 11-3 score behind wins from GM Antonio Jr., International Master (IM) Ronald Dableo, IM Paulo Bersamina, and IM Jan Emmanuel Garcia over FM Garma, Diego Abraham Caparino, IM Joel Pimentel, and IM Kim Steven Yap.
READ: Toledo Trojans rule PCAP Wesley So Cup Southern Division
The second set followed the same pattern. Toledo absorbed another 14-7 loss despite GM Mark Paragua beating Taher on board one in the rapid round and Sorokin taking down Elorta in the blitz segment on board two.
Manila’s lower-board crew —WFM Shania Mae Mendoza, GM Antonio Jr., Dableo, and Garcia — proved too strong for WFM Cherry Ann Mejia, Garma, Caparino, and IM Yap.
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Despite falling short in the finals, the Trojans still had an accomplished season. They once again ruled the Southern Division and earlier bagged the All-Filipino Conference title, marking 2025 as one of the most successful years in franchise history.
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