Renaissance on the Road: Anton Quisumbing’s Masterpiece for Harley-Davidson of Cebu

For many, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle is already a work of art. But for Cebuano artist Anton Quisumbing, it was a canvas waiting for a story to unfold.

“I aim to capture the essence of the Renaissance, Vinci’s creative genius, and the Harley-Davidson spirit,” Quisumbing explains.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Harley-Davidson of Cebu, the renowned sculptor from Mandaue City transformed a Street Bob into a masterpiece that bridges centuries of art and engineering, resulting in “The Da Vinci.”

Quisumbing, primarily known for his intricate stone works, has been a Harley-Davidson enthusiast since childhood. He recalls collecting memorabilia when merchandise was scarce, a passion that has now come full circle in this unique collaboration.

His vision was to merge the old world with the new, combining the timeless elegance of the Renaissance with the modern power of a Harley. The project, an extension of the Visayas Art Fair, provided an opportunity to showcase his diverse artistic skills—from sculpture to painting—in an unconventional medium.

The creative process was a two-month journey of immense dedication and commitment. Quisumbing intricately etched Acanthus leaf scroll details onto its tank and panels. These designs pay homage to Renaissance art and heraldry, symbolizing strength and nobility.

He chose a deep, olive green for the bike’s color, a hue that represents hope, unity, and new life. This color elegantly connects the antiquity of his inspiration with the contemporary technology of the motorcycle.

Quisumbing’s commitment was tested by more than just the complexity of the design. Despite the challenges the artist faced during the project’s creation, such as the 6.9 earthquake and the onslaught of Typhoon Tino, he poured his effort into it with determination to create something truly special for the world to see.

“I aim to capture the essence of the Renaissance, Vinci’s creative genius, and the Harley-Davidson spirit,” Quisumbing explains.

“The Da Vinci” is set for auction with a starting bid of P1 million, with all proceeds dedicated to helping victims of recent calamities. This charitable aspect adds a profound layer of meaning to the project.

Currently on display at the Harley-Davidson of Cebu showroom in Mandaue City, “The Da Vinci” invites viewers to experience a remarkable collaboration.