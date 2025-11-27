Cebu City Olympics: UC, ANS locked in tight race for overall medal lead

One of the highlights of the Cebu City Olympics’ track and field event. | Photo from Sugbuanong Kodaker

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters and Abellana National School (ANS/Unit 9) are battling neck-and-neck for the top spot in the secondary division of the 33rd Cebu City Olympics medal tally.

As of the November 27 official standings, UC holds a four-gold cushion with 20 golds, 10 silvers, and 5 bronzes as the city’s biggest grassroots sports meet enters its final stretch. The annual competition serves as the qualifying event for the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA).

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The close competition

ANS is close behind with 14 golds, 8 silvers, and 9 bronzes. The San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Warriors sit in a distant third with a 5-9-13 haul.

In the elementary division, Unit 7 has built a strong lead with 14 gold medals and 1 silver medal. Chasing them are Unit 2 with a 5-4-8 tally, Unit 1 with 5-2-2, and Unit 4 with 4-7-15.

UC opened the meet on a tear, banking 13 gold medals in the first two days through track and field before competitions were halted for two days due to Tropical Depression Verbena. The Webmasters picked up 7 more after a productive showing in arnis at SM Seaside City Cebu.

Arnis standout Jhon Remondo Regala spearheaded UC’s charge, sweeping 3 golds in the anyo individual single weapon, double weapon, and sword-and-dagger categories.

Swimming events at the Cebu City Sports Center also started yesterday.

In the pool, Bill Bradley Espinosa ruled the secondary boys’ 100-meter backstroke, while Prince Espinosa topped the 100m breaststroke. Sisters Princess and Brianna Pahayahay delivered wins in the secondary girls’ 100m backstroke and 100m breaststroke.

ANS also made its mark in arnis, securing 3 golds in the secondary girls’ anyo team single weapon, double weapon, and sword-and-dagger. Jane Dhanice Romeo matched that output with 3 individual golds in the same weapon categories.

Other winners yesterday included Pardo National High School in secondary girls’ futsal and the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), which swept the boys’ and girls’ divisions in secondary volleyball.

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