Sibonga police officer stable after accidental firing incident

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A police officer assigned to the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 7 (RMFB-7) was injured in an accidental firing incident inside a boarding house in Barangay Poblacion, Sibonga, on Wednesday evening, November 26.

Initial police reports stated that the incident occurred around 6:50 p.m. at Sitio Gahad. The victim, Patrolman John Melvin Sepada Reyes, was preparing his belongings ahead of an upcoming deployment to the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) when his firearm went off.

In an interview with Police Staff Sergeant Melvin Medida of the Sibonga Municipal Police Station on Thursday, November 27, he said that the officer was inside his rented room when a single gunshot was heard.

Moments later, Reyes reportedly went out of the room with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen and asked for help.

A batchmate, also staying at the boarding house, Patrolman Ceasar Ptatag Roblon Jr., was the one who immediately responded after hearing the gunfire.

He later told investigators that the firearm involved was the officer’s issued short firearm, a 9mm Taurus, which may have discharged as the victim was preparing his deployment items.

Responders from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) brought Reyes to Deiparine Community Hospital for initial treatment due to the facility being near the area. He was later referred to a hospital in Cebu City for further medical treatment.

Medida confirmed that the officer arrived at the hospital in Cebu City at around 9 p.m. and underwent surgery shortly afterward.

READ: Police officer dies after accidentally shooting himself in Cebu City

Victim in stable condition

As of Thursday, Medida said the victim was in stable condition and able to speak following the procedure.

“Ang iyahang wife, naa sa hospital ron unya nangutana rapud mi didto niya regarding sa kahimtang sa iyahang bana unya ang giingon niya nga stable na daw ang condition unya makatingog na, makastorya na siya sa kung unsa’y nahitabo,” Medida said.

(“His wife is with him at the hospital. We asked his wife for an update on his condition, and she told us his husband is in stable condition and able to talk about the incident.”)

Only one shot was fired, and no other injuries were reported.

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