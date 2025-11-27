Miss International 2025 kicks off in Japan, Myrna Esguerra eyes crown

Eighty delegates from different countries and territories around the world have begun to light up the stage as the Miss International 2025 pageant officially opened on Thursday, Nov. 27, in Tokyo, Japan.

The opening event showcased the candidates in their vibrant national costumes inspired by their home countries’ heritage as they introduced themselves.

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Representing the Philippines this year in the global tilt is Myrna Esguerra, who was the first entrant to represent Abra at the 2024 Binibining Pilipinas. She wore the sampaguita-inspired baro’t saya made of hundreds of pearl beads which she previously wore during the national costume event.

The 24-year-old beauty queen earlier landed on the global pageant observer Missosology’s final hot picks for Miss International 2025, where she ranked fifth.

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Esguerra is vying to succeed reigning queen Huynh Thi Thanh Thuy and bring home the country’s seventh Miss International crown.

Previous titleholders from the Philippines were Gemma Cruz (1964), Aurora Pijuan (1970), Melanie Marquez (1979), Precious Lara Quigaman (2005), Bea Rose Santiago (2013), and Kylie Verzosa (2016).

This year’s coronation is hosted by Venezuela’s ninth Miss International winner Andrea Rubio, 2019 Miss International Japan Momi Okada, and Max Powers.

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