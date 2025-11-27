Mandaue City hopes to lift calamity survivors’ spirits with Christmas display

The 17-meter Christmas tree in Mandaue City’s heritage plaza will be lighted at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 28. | Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Mandaue City Government hopes that this year’s Christmas decorations, designed with bright and hopeful themes, will help restore faith and lift the spirits of residents still recovering from calamities.

Engineer Marivic Cabigas, head of the Department of General Services (DGS), said the decorations are about 95 percent complete, with only the final hanging and clearing work left.

The city’s Christmas setup includes a 17-meter Christmas tree, a giant Santa Claus house, huge “Christmas” and “2025” displays, and a massive red ribbon at City Hall, among others.

Cabigas said the city used bright and sparkling colors to symbolize hope after the challenges the community has faced.

Read: ‘Simpler’ Christmas celebrations for Mandaue City Hall employees

‘Reminders to hope and trust in God’

She explained that the theme serves as a reminder to move forward from difficult experiences. Even the ribbon-inspired Christmas tree represents a “gift for everyone.”

Cebu has been hit by multiple disasters this year, including a magnitude 6.9 earthquake on September 30 and Typhoon Tino on November 4. The giant Christmas tree fell during the typhoon but sustained only minor damage and was quickly restored and secured by the DGS team.

“For everyone nga dili ta mawalaan og paglaom ug pagsalig sa Ginoo because after all, iyaha baya ning birthday ang atong gisaulog. Mo-move on ta sa panghitabo (This is meant to remind everyone not to lose hope and trust in God because after all, this is his son Jesus Christ’s birthday that we are celebrating. Let’s move on from what has happened),” Cabigas said.

Mandaue City’s ceremonial lighting on November 28

To help lift people’s spirits, Christmas songs will also be played throughout the plaza.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano confirmed that the ceremonial lighting will push through on Friday, November 28.

Aside from the plaza decorations, lanterns with lights will also be installed along Ouano Avenue and A.C. Cortes Avenue.

Ouano said the city has chosen to keep this year’s celebration modest, focusing on providing a comforting and welcoming space for families rather than holding large events.

Read: ‘Tent City’ in Mandaue to house 600 families Typhoon Tino displaced

Where Mandaue City’s families can unwind

“My instruction was to keep it simple. Let us celebrate the spirit of Christmas. If we can cut costs, I’m sure mas lower sa previous year kay daghan og gastusan (we will spend less on Christmas than in the previous year, because we have many other things to spend on). We also cannot forego decorations kay mag-Pasko man gyud ta (because we always celebrate Christmas). Ingun bitaw nila nga resilient ang Filipinos, dili nato pwede mabypass ang Pasko, labi na karon (People have said that Filipinos are resilient. We cannot bypass Christmas, especially now),” he said.

A 10-day food park will also be available at the plaza to give families a place to unwind, especially on weekends.

Ouano said the city allocated P5 million to P8 million for all decorations across the heritage plaza and some of Mandaue City’s streets.

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