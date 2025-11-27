Mandaue City Library set to reopen in early December 2025

Renovation is still ongoing in the Mandaue City Electronic Library, as officials prepare to reopen it in the first week of December 2025. | Photo: Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Mandaue City’s Electronic Library is set to open next week, providing access to high school and college students for research and printing, Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano announced.

The library, located in the Rizal-Bonifacio Memorial Building in Heritage Plaza, will receive an additional 15 units to complement its existing 21 computer workstations.

The new units just need to be installed as soon as the ongoing renovations are completed.

Social media not allowed in Mandaue public library

“Dili maguol ang mga ginikanan ana sa atoang Electronic Library kay wala jud namo gi-allow ang Facebook, social media. Solely for research lang jud na siya ug printing (Parents don’t need to worry because we don’t allow Facebook or other social media in our Electronic Library, It’s solely for research and printing)” Ouano said.

Read: Mandaue City library to open 24/7 as modern e-library

Students will initially be allowed one hour per session to ensure fair use, although extensions may be possible if the library is not crowded. The existing 21 units currently operate until 11 p.m.

On weekends, the new units will provide 24-hour access. Weekday access is expected from 1 p.m. until the following day, depending on usage.

Library’s improvements meant to prevent flooding

Personnel will also be assigned to monitor the facility and ensure the safety of students and equipment.

“Yes, mo baha sauna ang sa ground floor sa Library pero giusab nani karon and ang sa second floor is gi waterproof nani nila (Yes, the ground floor used to get flooded but this has changed, and the second floor has been waterproofed),” Ouano added.

Ouano expressed satisfaction that the city is fulfilling a promise made months ago to provide enhanced library facilities for students.

“At least this can help them. Atoa man jud ni gipaningkamotan (We worked hard on this),” the mayor said.

Read: Mandaue City hopes to lift calamity survivors’ spirits with Christmas display

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