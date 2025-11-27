Miss International 2025: Philippines’ Myrna Esguerra advances to Top 20
Myrna Esguerra of Philippines is off to a strong start as she entered the Top 20 of the Miss International 2025pageant held in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday evening, Nov. 27.
The announcement came after the show’s opening segment, where all 80 delegates introduced themselves in their colorful national costumes.
READ: Miss International 2025 kicks off in Japan, Myrna Esguerra eyes crown
Aside from the Philippines, other delegates who advanced to the Top 20 are the following:
- Sinamile Dlamini of South Africa
- Nicky Kandola of USA
- Nan Inzai of Myanmar
- Nathie Quijano of Peru
- Natalia Garibay of Mexico
- Rachel Murgel of Canada
- Jarupiya Bontibaluriband of Thailand
- Serena Darder Aguilar of Netherlands
- Roosh Sindhu of India
- Lauriela Martins of Angola
- Yollanda Chimbarami of Zimbabwe
- Shante Jarrett of Jamaica
- Anita Maspons of Dominican Republic
- Melliza Xaviera Yulian of Indonesia
- Catalina Duque of Colombia
- Paola Guzmán Sanchez of Bolivia
- Verónica Iglesias of Nicaragua
- Shenci Romaya of Sri Lanka, and,
- Ai Nozaki of Japan
Earlier in the evening, Ghana took home the first place in Best in National Costume, while Vietnam and Tanzania placed second and third, respectively.
Esguerra is seeking to secure the country’s seventh crown and inherit the title from reigning queen Huynh Thi Thanh Thuy.
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