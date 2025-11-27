Miss International 2025: Philippines’ Myrna Esguerra advances to Top 20

Myrna Esguerra of the Philippines

Myrna Esguerra of Philippines is off to a strong start as she entered the Top 20 of the Miss International 2025pageant held in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday evening, Nov. 27.

The announcement came after the show’s opening segment, where all 80 delegates introduced themselves in their colorful national costumes.

READ: Miss International 2025 kicks off in Japan, Myrna Esguerra eyes crown

Aside from the Philippines, other delegates who advanced to the Top 20 are the following:

Sinamile Dlamini of South Africa

Nicky Kandola of USA

Nan Inzai of Myanmar

Nathie Quijano of Peru

Natalia Garibay of Mexico

Rachel Murgel of Canada

Jarupiya Bontibaluriband of Thailand

Serena Darder Aguilar of Netherlands

Roosh Sindhu of India

Lauriela Martins of Angola

Yollanda Chimbarami of Zimbabwe

Shante Jarrett of Jamaica

Anita Maspons of Dominican Republic

Melliza Xaviera Yulian of Indonesia

Catalina Duque of Colombia

Paola Guzmán Sanchez of Bolivia

Verónica Iglesias of Nicaragua

Shenci Romaya of Sri Lanka, and,

Ai Nozaki of Japan

Earlier in the evening, Ghana took home the first place in Best in National Costume, while Vietnam and Tanzania placed second and third, respectively.

Esguerra is seeking to secure the country’s seventh crown and inherit the title from reigning queen Huynh Thi Thanh Thuy.

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