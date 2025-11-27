2 babysitters detained after 4-year-old boy drowns in Talisay

Two babysitters, both 18, are detained in the Talisay City Police Station, after the 4-year-old boy who was in their care drowned in a subdivision’s pool. | Talisay City Police photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines- Two babysitters were arrested to answer allegations of negligence after a 4-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool in Barangay Pooc, Talisay City, on Wednesday afternoon, November 26, 2025.

The boy lived in the subdivision where the pool was located. An attending physician declared him dead on arrival at a hospital.

The two babysitters are both 18 years old and residents of Barangay Media Once in Toledo City. They are relatives.

Around 1:50 a.m. on Thursday, November 27, the boy’s mother went to the police to file a complaint against her child’s babysitters. Both babysitters were with her.

Based on the Talisay City Police’s initial investigation, the mother had instructed the two babysitters to take good care of her child before she left her house. She pointed out that the boy often went near the subdivision’s gate.

However, at 4:13 p.m., one of the babysitters messaged her to inform her about what happened. She immediately proceeded to the hospital, where an ambulance had brought the child.

Based on the closed-circuit television (CCTV) security footage, the boy was swimming alone in the pool.

The babysitters were allegedly asleep when the incident happened.

Both babysitters were detained yesterday in the custodial facility of the Talisay City Police Station, while awaiting the filing of charges in court.

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