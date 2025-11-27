Cesafi: CEC Dragons cruise to 7th win in BC rout

Llouie Jay Estorba of Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons floats in the air for an easy breakaway layup. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons torched the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs, 69-34, on Thursday, November 27, in the Cebu Coliseum, boosting their bid for a twice-to-beat advantage in the Cesafi Season 25 playoffs.

The Dragons held firm at the No. 2 spot with a 7-2 record, while the Cheetahs’ 3-6 slate effectively ended their season at eighth place.

CEC’s floor general Kenneth Fuller delivered an all-around performance.

He nearly recorded a triple-double with 10 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, and five steals, helping the Dragons bounce back from a loss to the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters on November 20.

Read: UP Cebu holds nerve late to clinch season’s 2nd win in Cesafi 25

Llouie Jay Estorba led CEC with 14 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block.

Mart Justine Parilla added 11 points, while Reyvene Arobo chipped in 10 markers.

For the Cheetahs, Axel Oropisa was the only player to reach double figures with 10 points.

The Dragons dominated the glass, pulling down 53 rebounds to Benedicto’s 24, and controlled the paint with a 40-12 edge.

They also excelled in transition and second-chance points, outscoring the Cheetahs 22-3 in fast-break points and 20-2 in second-chance opportunities.

CEC will face defending champions Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) (6-2) in their final elimination round game on December 2.

The outcome will be key in determining which team secures the twice-to-beat advantage heading into the playoffs.

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