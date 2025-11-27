Mandaue girl hurt as car wash boy loses control of pick-up truck

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 14-year-old girl was hurt after getting hit by a pick-up truck driven by a 24-year-old car wash boy at a parking area in Barangay Casuntingan, Mandaue City, on Thursday morning, November 27, 2025.

The victim was a grade 8 student and a resident of Sitio Nangka, Casuntingan, Mandaue City.

Meanwhile, the pick-up truck was driven by a certain Jayson Saranillo Pasculado, a native of Guihulngan City in Negros Oriental.

Based on the investigation of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), the pick-up vehicle was left by its driver at the car wash after its owner availed their services.

READ: Mandaue accident: Motorcyle rider dies after being run over by truck

Pasculado drove the vehicle and attempted to execute a backing maneuver. However, he lost control of the vehicle. Instead of reverse drive, the vehicle moved forward and hit a concrete gate post.

Upon impact, the vehicle continued to move and rammed two motorcycles and another pick-up truck.

During the incident, the victim was pinned between the pick-up truck and the motorcycle.

After the incident, the girl was immediately rushed to Mandaue City District Hospital for medical treatment.

Currently, Pasculado was detained and will face charges for reckless imprudence resulting in physical injury with multiple damage to property.///

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