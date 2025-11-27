19 Filipinos rescued from massive Hong Kong fire, DMW, OWWA confirm

People witness a major fire in the Wang Fuk Court residential estate in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district on Wednesday, November 26, 2025 that left 44 people dead and injured more than 40 others. | File Photo: Tommy WANG/AFP

MANILA – The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) confirmed on Thursday that 19 Filipinos were rescued from the massive fire that hit a residential building in Wang Kuk, Tai Po, New Territories in Hong Kong.

OWWA Chief Patricia Yvonne Caunan assured in a press briefing that the Philippine Government is on deck to assist affected overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

“They were safely rescued and we are in close coordination with them, ” she said.

Food packs and dignity kits have also been provided.

Passports, work contracts lost in the flames

“Marami po sa kanila ay nasunugan ng passport, nasunugan ng mga employment contract at ito po ay agad-agad namang sinusulusyonan po ng PCG and our MWO (Many of them have had their passports and their employment contracts burned and this is being resolved by the Philippine Consulate General and our Migrant Workers Office),” she said.

Caunan added that among those rescued was the OFW who went viral on social media while seeking help. The OFW was rescued with her three-month-old ward and her employer, and were in a hospital as of Thursday, November 27.

Read: Fire in Hong Kong high-rise residential complex kills 13

She said that when the fire incident occurred, the Migrant Workers Office, together with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong, assisted OFWs in the affected area. Welfare Officer Marilou Sumalinog led the on-ground response.

“We are closely coordinating with the Consulate, local authorities, and Filipino communities,” Caunan said.

The Philippine Government team is going around the shelters set up by the Hong Kong government to check if more Filipinos have been affected.

The fire in the large public housing complex broke out at about 2:51 p.m. (local time) on Wednesday, November 26.

Authorities said the complex, built in 1983, consists of eight towers, each 31 stories high, with seven initially affected by the fire.

Read: Deadly Hong Kong high-rise fire: What we know about it

There are 1,984 apartments within the complex, with about 4,600 residents, according to a 2021 government census.

However, it is not clear how many people were actually in the complex when the fire broke out, as many were supposed to be out working.

HK authorities verifying reports about 200 missing persons

Local news stated that Hong Kong authorities continue to verify the status of more than 200 individuals reported missing.

The PCG and the MWO in Hong Kong are urging Filipinos in Hong Kong to reach out to them and report OFWs affected by the blaze, and who may need help.

The DMW said they may call the following numbers: PCG Hong Kong (+852 9155 4023); MWO-Hong Kong (+852 5529 1880); or send an email to [email protected]; or call OWWA-Hong Kong at +852 6345 9324 / +852 9180 4920. (PNA)

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