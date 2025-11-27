Myrna Esguerra secures Top 5 spot at Miss International 2025

Myrna Esguerra. Screengrab from YouTube/Miss International

Myrna Esguerra moved one step closer to victory after securing a spot in the Top 5 of the Miss International 2025 pageant in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday night, Nov. 27.

Joining Esguerra in the Top 5 are Yollanda Chimbarami of Zimbabwe, Melliza Xaviera Yulian of Indonesia, Paola Guzmán Sanchez of Bolivia, and Catalina Duque of Colombia.

Before the announcement, the delegates exuded elegance in their evening gowns as well as striking confidence during the swimsuit round.

READ: Myrna Esguerra makes it to the Miss International 2025 Top 10

Several special awards were also presented prior to the announcement of the Top 5. Kenya was named Miss Sustainable Beauty, while Japan received Miss Friendship. Best in Talent went to the Cook Islands, and Czech Republic was awarded Miss Elegance.

Russia took home the Miss Photogenic, while the Dominican Republic won Miss Fitness. Bangladesh received the award for Best in Evening Gown.

The Continental Queens were also announced: the United Kingdom was named Miss International Europe; Zimbabwe, Miss International Africa; Turks and Caicos Islands, Miss International America; and Macau, Miss International Asia Pacific.

By the end of the night, reigning titleholder Huynh Thi Thanh Thuy is set to pass the crown.

Six Filipinas have won the Miss International crown in 61 years. They are Gemma Cruz (1964), Aurora Pijuan (1970), Melanie Marquez (1979), Precious Lara Quigaman (2005), Bea Rose Santiago (2013), and Kylie Verzosa (2016). /edv

ALSO READ: Miss International 2025 kicks off in Japan, Myrna Esguerra eyes crown

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