2 cousins’ playtime in Argao river ends in tragedy
ARGAO, Cebu-A 5-year-old boy was accidentally killed by his 8-year-old cousin in Argao town on Wednesday, November 26, 2025.
Based on the initial investigation, the two were playing in the river when the 8-year-old boy accidentally slit the younger child’s throat using a cutter.
The mother of the child got worried when the 8-year-old returned home without his cousin, so the mother immediately searched for him.
She found her son floating lifeless in the river, close to the family’s home in a mountain barangay of Argao town.
Police are still investigating what happened.
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