2 cousins’ playtime in Argao river ends in tragedy

Police in Argao, Cebu Province are investigating the death of a 5-year-old who was playing in a river with a cousin, 8, when he died. | CDN diagram

ARGAO, Cebu-A 5-year-old boy was accidentally killed by his 8-year-old cousin in Argao town on Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

Based on the initial investigation, the two were playing in the river when the 8-year-old boy accidentally slit the younger child’s throat using a cutter.

The mother of the child got worried when the 8-year-old returned home without his cousin, so the mother immediately searched for him.

She found her son floating lifeless in the river, close to the family’s home in a mountain barangay of Argao town.

Police are still investigating what happened.

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