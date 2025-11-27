Philippines finishes 4th runner-up at Miss International 2025

Miss International Philippines Myrna Esguerra showcased the “Orienta Rosa” gown on the Miss International stage.

Miss International Philippines Myrna Esguerra made the nation proud by finishing as 4th runner-up at the Miss International 2025 pageant in Tokyo, continuing the Philippines’ long-standing tradition of excellence in global beauty competitions.

This year’s crown went to Catalina Duque of Colombia, while Yollanda Chimbarami of Zimbabwe finished as 1st runner-up.

READ: Myrna Esguerra stuns in Miss International 2025 prelims

Paola Guzmán Sanchez of Bolivia and Melliza Xaciera Yulian of Indonesia completed the Top 5 as 2nd and 3rd runners-up, respectively.

Myrna’s poise, elegance, and strong advocacy impressed both judges and fans, reaffirming the Philippines’ status as a powerhouse in international pageantry.

Over the past 61 years, six Filipinas have won the Miss International crown: Gemma Cruz (1964), Aurora Pijuan (1970), Melanie Marquez (1979), Precious Lara Quigaman (2005), Bea Rose Santiago (2013), and Kylie Verzosa (2016).

With Myrna’s Top 5 finish, the Philippines adds another proud moment to its storied pageant history.

ALSO READ: Ahtisa Manalo gets love from MUPH ‘sisters’ in Miss International 2025

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