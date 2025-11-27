Free internet in schools in ₱10B budget proposal

Building more classrooms, connecting them to the internet, and making more public schools disaster-proof are among the complex challenges the Department of Education (DepEd) faces. | CDN File Photo

MANILA – The proposed 2026 national budget is providing substantial funding to expand free internet access and energize thousands of public schools that remain off-grid.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said on Thursday, November 27 that the spending plan includes ₱5 billion under the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) for the Free Public Internet Access Program. Gatchalian chairs the Senate finance committee.

He introduced an amendment to a special provision to ensure that the rollout prioritizes Department of Education (DepEd) schools and state universities and colleges.

Internet connectivity in more public schools

DepEd is set to receive ₱1.5 billion to improve internet connectivity in public schools, with about 12,000 campuses still lacking access.

Read: Mandaue City Library set to reopen in early December 2025

The National Electrification Administration (NEA) was allotted ₱3.6 billion to bring power to around 6,000 unenergized or off-grid public schools.

“Hopefully in two years, wala na tayong problema with electrification and internet connectivity sa ating mga public schools (We hope that in two years, we will no longer have problems with electrification and internet connectivity in our public schools),” Gatchalian said.

The combined allocations, he said, are enough to meet at least half of the nationwide requirements for school connectivity and electrification.

How the quake, typhoons affected schools

DepEd previously reported that the magnitude 6.9 quake that struck Cebu and other communities on September 30, 2025 damaged at least 3,605 schools in different regions, estimated at P1.67 billion.But the classroom shortage has challenged the public school system long before that.

Read: DepEd 7: Cebu schools face classroom shortages, damaged facilities

Among the DepEd programs for 2026 that received an increase in budget support were the procurement of more textbook and learning materials, school-based feeding, disaster response and school safety systems, school infrastructure funds, an expanded workforce, and increased benefits for teachers, as well as the ARAL learning recovery program.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara thanked the private sector for its support for the department’s budget for 2026.

DepEd commended for data-driven policymaking

In a statement on Thursday, November 27, Angara committed to “ensure that every peso is used effectively and that learners, teachers, and parents feel the impact in their classrooms and communities.”

Angara, a former senator, issued the statement after the Senate approved a ₱1.044-trillion budget in the 2026 General Appropriation Bill to help DepEd advance education reforms.

The groups that have expressed support for DepEd’s reform agenda are the Philippine Business for Education, Makati Business Club, Management Association of the Philippines, Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations of the Philippines, and the Association of Foundations.

“We reiterate our confidence in Secretary Angara and the current team of DepEd, whose commitment to transparency, data-driven policymaking, and collaboration provides the stability needed to advance key reforms,” the groups said in a joint statement. (PNA)

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