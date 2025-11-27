Colombia’s Catalina Duque wins Miss International 2025; Myrna Esguerra places 4th runner-up

Newly crowned Miss International 2025 Catalina Duque (center) with her court in Japan on Thursday, Nov. 27. Myrna Esguerra (leftmost) of the Philippines placed fourth runner-up. | Miss International/FB

TOKYO, Japan — The Philippines’ Myrna Esguerra ended her Miss International 2025 campaign with a fourth runner-up finish, while Catalina Duque of Colombia was crowned Miss International 2025.

The 63rd Miss International pageant concluded with the coronation of Duque as the new queen, besting 79 other aspirants in ceremonies held in the Yoyogi National Stadium 2nd Gymnasium on Thursday evening, Nov. 27.

Duque takes over the title from last year’s winner, Vietnamese beauty Huynh Thi Thanh Thuy. This is the fourth Miss International crown for Colombia.

Settling for the first runner-up spot was Yollanda Chimbarami of Zimbabwe. Paola Guzmán Sanchez of Bolivia was proclaimed second runner-up.

Melliza Xaviera Yulian of Indonesia was third runner-up, and Esguerra rounded up the winners’ circle as fourth runner-up.

The four continental queens are: Sophie Wallace of the United Kingdom for Europe; Zimbabwe’s Chimbarami for Africa; Farrah Grant of Turks and Caicos Islands for Americas; and Katrina Wan of Macau for Asia Pacific.

Beauty pageants ‘have a purpose’

In her first speech as Miss International 2025, Duque thanked her supporters and family for believing in her. She said that the global competition was truly a sisterhood and made her believe that pageantry “still has a purpose.”

During the question-and-answer segment, the Top 5 finalists were asked to answer just one question: “If you were to describe your entire Miss International experience to your family and loved ones, what would you tell them?”

The Colombian beauty queen, who has been one of the frontrunners for the crown, said, “I used to think that the big moments were the only ones that mattered.”“But learning about Japanese culture, I’ve learned about mono no aware, about the little things. Just how the leaves fall in autumn and they make things beautiful. How kids hug me and they smile at me. And how every yummy tasty ramen I have reminds me to have a glorious life and to enjoy every single moment. I’m so thankful for being here and I’m having so much fun.”

No small feat for Esguerra

Esguerra may have failed to bag the Philippines’ seventh Miss International crown, but her Top 5 finish was no mean feat for a Filipina beauty queen in any pageant. She also won the Best in National Costume, Best in Swimsuit, and Best in Evening Gown awards.

Read: Philippines finishes 4th runner-up at Miss International 2025

During the Q&A portion, Esguerra drew her answer from her experiences as one of the 17 children of an impoverished family in Abra. Being the only one who was able to finish with a college degree, she said that she wanted to give back to her community by helping similarly situated children.

Esguerra had more than a year to prepare for the international competition. She won her Binibining Pilipinas crown during the national pageant’s 60th anniversary in June 2024.

The Philippines is the best-performing Asian country in Miss International. Gemma Cruz (1964), Aurora Pijuan (1970), Melanie Marquez (1979), Precious Lara Quigaman (2005), Bea Rose Santiago (2013), and Kylie Verzosa (2016) have previously brought home the crown.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP