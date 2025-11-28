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FAITH Life!

Daily Gospel, November 28, 2025

By: November 28, 2025

This is the Daily Gospel for November 28, 2025, which is the Friday of the Thirty-fourth week in Ordinary Time.

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Daily Gospel, November 27, 2025

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Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 21, 29-33.

Jesus told his disciples a parable. “Consider the fig tree and all the other trees.

When their buds burst open, you see for yourselves and know that summer is now near.

In the same way, when you see these things happening, know that the kingdom of God is near.

Amen, I say to you, this generation will not pass away until all these things have taken place.

Heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will not pass away.”

SOURCE: dailygospel.org 

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