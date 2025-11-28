E-bikes, e-trikes to be barred from main roads starting December – DOTr

GONE SOON? Passenger electric tricycles traverse Recto Avenue in Manila on May 23, 2024. These types of vehicles will no longer be allowed on major roads beginning Dec. 1, transportation officials told senators during the Department of Transportation’s budget deliberation Thursday (Nov. 27, 2025). (PNA photo by Joan Bondoc)

MANILA – Electric bicycles or e-bikes and electric tricycles or e-trikes will no longer be allowed on major roads beginning December, transportation officials said.

Budget sponsor Sen. JV Ejercito said Land Transportation Office (LTO) chief Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao committed to start apprehending e-trikes operating on public roads by December.

READ: TEAM: Tricycles, e-bikes still banned from highways in Mandaue

“Huhulihin na po lahat ng e-trikes na nasa kalye (All e-trikes on the road will be apprehended),” he said.

Sen. Raffy Tulfo supported the move, noting the burden borne by traditional tricycle drivers who comply with franchise, registration, licensing, insurance and membership requirements.

He said e-bike and e-trike operators do not undergo the same process but share the same road space.

READ: LTO to start impounding e-bikes, e-trikes caught in major roads

“Ayan, mga e-bikes, e-trikes, December 1 huwag na muna kayong mamasada (Finally, e-bikes, e-trikes will not be allowed to operate starting December 1),” Tulfo said.

He added that when e-vehicles get into accidents or violate traffic rules, authorities have difficulty issuing citations.

The LTO told senators that any e-bike or e-trike involved in a road incident would be automatically impounded.

Tulfo clarified he is not against e-bikes or e-trikes but said they should be restricted to safer areas.

“Siguro sa loob ng mga subdivision, why not? Pero once na humalo ka na sa regular traffic… huwag na silang pumunta dun (Inside subdivisions, fine — but once they mix with regular traffic, they should not be there),” he said.

READ: MMDA: E-bikes, trikes banned on key NCR roads by April 15

Ejercito agreed that while barangays and subdivisions may allow them, they will be strictly prohibited on main thoroughfares.

Tulfo urged the LTO to immediately notify local governments through the Department of the Interior and Local Government to avoid confusion among riders.

Ejercito said Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez and LTO officials would coordinate with DILG, adding that local government units will be informed starting Friday.

He added that the LTO and DOTr will conduct further study and public consultation on the registrability and safety of e-bikes and e-trikes before determining long-term regulations. (PNA)

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