In Baguio City, hundreds of youths join anti-corruption protest

About 350 students and local activists staged the Baguio leg of the second Trillion Peso March against corruption. | Photo by Vincent Cabreza

BAGUIO CITY – About 350 students and local activists staged the Baguio leg of the second Trillion Peso March against corruption.

The familiar chants of “Makibaka! huwag matakot (Dont be scared! Protest in the streets)” rang out in downtown Baguio on Sunday.

The group paraded down towards Burnham Park for its “Baha sa Burnham (Burnham Flooding)” program that was organized by multiple campus leaders and Kabataan Partylist Group.

READ: Baguio-Benguet march backs nationwide anti-corruption protests

Crocodile effigy represents corruption

Transport leader Josefino Bautista said the youths in the crowd represent the future of a city that is beset with pressures from commercial interests that have tried to control the summer capital through public private partnership arrangements.

Young journalists operating the alternative Ili Press complained that Mayor Benjamin Magalong, who advocates good governance, chose to join the core anti-corruption march at Edsa instead of participating in the Baguio event.

They read poems to the audience which reflected on divisive issues like the PPP plan to build a modern market which the crowd opposes.

Their protest mascot was a papier mache crocodile.

READ: LOOK: Cebuanos march vs corruption on Bonifacio Day

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