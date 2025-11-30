‘The corrupt will fall!’: Cebu groups protest on Bonifacio Day

Protesters burn effigies of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte during a rally against corruption on Colon Street, Cebu City. | CDN Digital photo by Airam Limatog

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Chanting for justice and accountability, various multi-sectoral and progressive groups marched from Fuente Osmeña to Colon Street, joining the nationwide protest against corruption on Bonifacio Day, Nov. 30, 2025.

The groups formed the Kalihukang Sugboanon Kontra Korapsyon (Kasukko), a coalition that aims to “fight corruption through collective civil society action grounded in democratic participation.”

Jaime Paglinawan of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) Central Visayas said that the protest mirrors the actions of Andres Bonifacio, who demanded social justice amid an oppressive rule.

“This is our commemoration of the 162nd birthday of our hero, Andres Bonifacio, who truly struggled and revolted for change in our society,” he said in Cebuano.

READ: LOOK: Cebuanos march vs corruption on Bonifacio Day

Highest officials chided

Paglinawan lambasted the alleged involvement of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, whom former congressman Zaldy Co had accused of plundering billions in public funds.

“Our demand: everyone involved must be held accountable; those who stole public funds should be jailed. Those implicated now are officials in Malacañang. It is alleged that billions of pesos were delivered to our President and former House Speaker Romualdez,” he said.

He also cited anomalous flood control projects linked to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) that contributed to the widespread damage during recent typhoons.

“Based on the testimonies of contractors and others from DPWH, the theft has been widespred,” he said.

In Cebu alone, 96 deaths and 43 missing individuals have been recorded as of Wednesday, Nov. 26, following widespread flooding across several localities due to typhoon Tino.

‘No-build zones’

Attendees also contested the recent declaration of no-build zones in calamity-affected areas, which effectively displacing thousands of families.

“Losing a home is not easy. That’s why we hope the government will help us, because the Filipino people pay large amounts in taxes. It’s painful to hear that corruption is what we experience instead,” said Bebe Allere, representative of the urban poor and women’s sector.

According to the Cebu Provincial Public Information Office, over 11,000 families were displaced by the onslaught of typhoon Tino.

Allere stressed that the government should not simply relocate affected residents to rural areas, as this would affect their livelihoods.

“We know the government will say, ‘go back to the province,’ but even if we do, we still end up coming back here. We still have to make a living here. That’s why we gather in those coastal areas,” she said.

“Please give us relocation and housing that we can afford,” she added.

READ: Cebu Archbishop Uy urged faithful to march against corruption

Series of rallies

The rally, held on Sunday morning, is the first in a series of protests across the city.

The religious sector, led by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cebu and inter-faith communities, was to hold a program titled “SuPaKK: Sugboanong Pakigbisog Kontra Korapsyon” in the afternoon. The event, which will also demand transparent governance was to feature a Walk for Integrity and Good Governance.

Attendees from Kasukko are expected to join the peace march, which will start from the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu to Fuente Osmeña.

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