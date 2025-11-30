Cesafi: Webmasters escape Cheetahs in thrilling comeback

The UC Webmasters. | Sugbuanong Kodaker photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters pulled off a massive 58–56 comeback win Saturday night, November 29, against the Benedicto College Cheetahs to keep their hold on the first place in the Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball tournament.

The victory pushed UC to an 11-2 record, strengthening their bid for a twice-to-beat edge in the playoffs as a top seed. Benedicto College stayed in third at 8-3, safely in the playoff picture behind No. 2 UV Green Lancers.

During their game at the Cebu Coliseum, UC trailed by as many as 12 points, 18-30, in the second quarter as Junil Bulan, Den Rick Orgong, and Serge Gabines carried the Cheetahs’ offense. The Webmasters struggled throughout the first half and entered the break still behind.

Benedicto College opened the third period back up by 11, capped off by a jumper from Kenneth Babalcon. However, that cushion didn’t last long. UC’s floor general, Neon Chavez, buried a timely three that sparked a huge turnaround.

Slowly, the Webmasters chipped away. With both teams trading baskets, Ricofer Sordilla took charge and poured in 10 straight points to tie the game at 38-all midway through the third. He then scored back-to-back layups to give UC a 42-38 lead, swinging the momentum to their side.

A put-back from John Clark Angelio stretched the lead to 46-38. UC closed the quarter on top after a massive 24-point period, with Sordilla firing 16 of those points.

Crucial shots

The fourth quarter turned into a tense, back-and-forth stretch. The Cheetahs stormed back with a quick 6-0 run, capped by an AJ Tolipas three that put them ahead 51-50. From there, the teams traded blows, with UC clinging to a 57-54 lead behind key baskets from Sordilla, Ray Charles Libatog, and Luther Leonard.

Sordilla delivered again in crunch time, hitting crucial shots to keep UC in front, 58-56. Benedicto College had several chances to tie the game, but UC’s defense held firm.

With six seconds left and UC holding possession, Tolipas stole the ball from Sordilla. John Loufred Diamante raced downcourt for a potential game-tying layup, but it bounced out. Gabines was there for the put-back, but the buzzer had already sounded as Diamante’s attempt hit the rim, even more so on Gabines’ follow.

Cesafi league officials reviewed the sequence, but the shot was waved off, sealing UC’s nail-biting win.

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