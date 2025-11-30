Jimuel Pacquiao shows promise in debut draw, earns Manny’s approval

Jimuel Pacquiao (left) and Brendan Lally (right) shook hands after their fight, while Sean Gibbons of MP Promotions joins them in the middle. | Screen grab from the live stream

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Manny Pacquiao’s son, Emmanuel “Jimuel” Pacquiao Jr., settled for a majority draw against American Brendan Lally in his much-anticipated professional boxing debut on November 29 (November 30, Manila Time) at the Pechanga Resort and Casino in California.

Two judges scored the bout 38-all, while the third judge had Jimuel ahead at 39-37 after four rounds in the special attraction co-promoted by MP Promotions.

Lally, who was also making his pro debut, made full use of his height and reach advantages. He pushed the pace early, forcing the referee to separate the fighters several times as both came out tense and eager to exchange. Jimuel initially stayed outside to avoid Lally’s long jab.

READ: Jimuel Pacquiao enters pro ranks on Nov. 29 in the US

Soon after, Jimuel found his timing and fired combinations that backed Lally up. Lally kept pressing forward and often pinned Jimuel against the ropes, but the younger Pacquiao stayed patient and answered with solid counterpunches.

Their exchanges intensified as the fight went on. Lally remained the aggressor, though he absorbed several clean counters from Jimuel.

Manny Pacquiao watched intently at ringside, while Jinkee Pacquiao frequently turned away, unable to look as their son absorbed shots.

Lally surged in the second round, dragging Jimuel into heavier exchanges. Jimuel responded with precise shots after each trade, but Lally kept him on the ropes while targeting the body.

Both fighters committed to attacking the midsection, turning the match into a sustained toe-to-toe battle. Jimuel slowed slightly in the later rounds and moved more to keep out of Lally’s range, a pattern that continued through the four-round contest.

After the fight, Manny said he was pleased with his son’s performance despite the draw.

“He didn’t have much amateur experience. He only had a few fights before turning pro. For me, I’m satisfied with his fight,” the eight-division champion said. “We were expecting more, but this is a good experience for him. I told him it’s not easy. I told him ahead that professional fighting is different from amateur, sparring, and training. Now I’m sure he learned a lot in this first fight.”

Jimuel is Manny’s second son to turn professional. His other son, Eman Bacosa, carries a perfect 7-0 record with four knockouts and one draw.

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