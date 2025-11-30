Bishops nix invitation to junta, not ‘tempted to become a Taliban’

Pablo Virgilio Cardinal David, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines. | CBCP photo

MANILA, Philippines — Despite reports they were invited to join a civilian-military junta in place of the government, Philippine prelates are not tempted to become another “Taliban.”

Cardinal Pablo Vigilio David, president of Catholics Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) made this statement on Sunday.

David referred to the ultraconservative Islamic government of Afghanistan during his speech before thousands of protesters along White Plains Avenue, where the second leg of the Trillion Peso March movement was held.

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‘Government not our calling’

In September, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Manny Mogato said in a Substack post that an Army commander allegedly suggested a 30-man civilian-military junta as an alternative to withdrawing support for Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and letting Vice President Sara Duterte assume the chief executive post.

Even Bishop Colin Bagaforo, president of Caritas Philippines, or the social arm of CBCP, said he was approached to join a civilian-military junta, according to a Philippine Star report.

David, however, expressed disagreement with the formation of a transitional council or a revolutionary government, like a junta, as “we don’t want the Philippines to become a banana republic.”

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“We also don’t want a civilian and military junta even if bishops get promised a spot in the government, because it is clear to us that our line is not with politics and the government,” David said in his speech.

“We will never be tempted to become a Taliban,” he continued, adding that the bishop’s duty lies with “moral and spiritual leadership.”

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