New Cebu college basketball league debuts on Dec. 6

Metro Cebu Collegiate Basketball League organizers and representatives of six participating colleges | CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It’s all systems go for the inaugural Metro Cebu Collegiate Basketball League (MCCBL), which tips off on December 6 at the Cordova Sports Complex in Mactan.

Six collegiate teams are set to compete in the four-day tournament, designed to give schools the same level of opportunity and exposure enjoyed in major inter-collegiate leagues such as the Cesafi.

The league was officially launched during a press conference on Saturday, November 29, at Solea Resort in Cordova.

READ: MCCBL offers small schools with big dreams a top-notch league

Founder Remar Baguio, executive director Sandi Grumo, and marketing and operations head Jerry Capacio led the event, joined by representatives of the six participating schools.

For Cebu Technological University (CTU) Main Campus director Gregorio Pajaron, the MCCBL arrives at the perfect time for their student athletes, especially since CTU is not part of the Cesafi.

Grassroots opportunities

“One of the reasons we joined the MCCBL is because of its vision to provide grassroots opportunities for exposure in sports,” Pajaron said. “We can’t join the Cesafi yet. We’re not ready, and this is our first time joining an inter-collegiate invitational league. I believe our students need exposure in sports, not just academics.”

Talisay City College, meanwhile, is using the tournament as a chance to rise from recent challenges.

Several of its players were affected by the floods caused by Typhoon Tino on November 4, but the team chose to press on.

“We decided to continue because this is for us. Basketball is part of Talisay’s culture,” sports coordinator Joshua Comeros said.

“We’re here not just to compete, but to show inspiration and resilience, to rise despite what we went through.”

Baguio expressed his gratitude to all participating schools for placing their confidence in the league’s maiden run.

“This is what we call trust and confidence. We thank the college presidents and administrators for responding positively to our invitation and making history with us in the first MCCBL,” he said.

Joining CTU and Talisay City College are Mandaue City College, St. Cecilia’s College-Cebu, Cebu Sacred Heart College of Carcar City, and Cordova Public College.

Organizers kept the schedule compact for the inaugural season to help them assess and improve the league.

They’ve already received strong interest from other schools who want to join next year, and suggestions of a home-and-away format to add excitement to the games.

Not Cesafi’s competitor

Capacio clarified that the MCCBL is not looking to compete with Cesafi but to complement it by giving more Cebu colleges a platform for athletic exposure.

They plan to stage the next season before the Cesafi one to avoid schedule conflicts.

The opening game on December 6 starts at 7:30 a.m., featuring CTU-Main against Mandaue City College.

The host team, Cordova Public College, follows against St. Cecilia’s College.

Four more games will be played throughout the day. All games will be streamed live on multiple platforms, including Facebook.

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