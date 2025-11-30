Reymart Soledad scores sensational K.O for WBC Asian title

Reymart Soledad was carried by a fellow Filipino after scoring a fifth round knockout in Thailand. | Highlands Boxing photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — While most eyes were on Manny Pacquiao’s son, Jimuel, who made his professional debut in the United States, unheralded Filipino boxer Reymart Soledad stole the spotlight by claiming the WBC Asian Continental welterweight title with a spectacular fifth-round knockout in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday, November 29.

Soledad delivered a crushing right counter uppercut to the midsection of hometown favorite Apinun Khongsong at 2:03 of the fifth round, sending him to the canvas and securing a shocking victory.

The win preserved Soledad’s unbeaten record, improving it to 8-0 with six knockouts. Khongsong, meanwhile, suffered his fifth loss in a career that includes 25 wins and 21 knockouts, making the upset all the more remarkable.

READ: Jimuel Pacquiao shows promise in debut draw, earns Manny’s approval

Based in Thailand since 2023, Soledad entered the fight cautiously, while Khongsong exuded confidence, buoyed by the home crowd. Soledad responded with precise, well-timed punches, gradually asserting himself in the bout.

Khongsong tried to capitalize on his reach advantage in the next round, landing heavy shots that drew cheers from the crowd. In the third, he relied on counterpunching, but Soledad continued pressing forward with relentless attacks.

The fifth round proved decisive. Soledad pinned Khongsong against the ropes, forcing a heated exchange as the home fighter clinched repeatedly. Then came the defining moment: a solid right uppercut to the midsection sent Khongsong crashing down, giving Soledad a dramatic fifth-round knockout.

The arena fell silent before the small Filipino contingent erupted in celebration, witnessing Soledad’s stunning triumph on foreign soil.

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